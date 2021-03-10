CULTURE & COCKTAILS to Spotlight Wayne Hosford and Stars of Tomorrow in Free Virtual Concert

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County today announced that the 16th annual season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS will conclude with its traditional musical finale. The fun theme for this all-virtual season of C&C was Cool People Doing Neat Stuff!

DETAILS:

April 5 - 6 to 7 pm

Wayne Hosford

& Stars of Tomorrow

Postponed from last season: Their annual musical finale of this series will feature a live conversation with and performance by Wayne Hosford, an award-winning entertainer, singer, comedian, actor and composer, who tickles the keys regularly at Club Colette in Palm Beach, was featured in five different shows at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room, and has appeared with many cabaret giants (Michael Feinstein, Ann Hampton Callaway, Marilyn Maye).

Hosford will introduce musical performances by some amazing young talents, including:

+ Kai Alivia Koren, 18, is the recipient of the 2016 Young Artist's Award for the Society of the Great American Songbook, and has performed with her musical mentors Jill & Rich Switzer, and at such legendary venues as the Palladium, Carnegie Hall, Birdland Jazz Club, and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

+ Tyler Corbett, 11, a sixth grader at St. Vincent Ferrer School, has performed in shows both there and at the Lake Worth Playhouse, and is a three-year member of the Delray Summer Sing Camp.

+ Kaylee Owen, 8, a second grader at Plumosa School of the Arts, performs as both a singer and pianist with the hip-hop dance club, K-2 Choir, and the Delray Summer Sing Camp.

+ Zachary Lee Williams, a 17-year-old piano player who has performed with the Kretzer Kids, has been described as "an old soul with a classy touch, defying his young age."

Interviewed by Kathi Kretzer, Founder & President of the Kretzer Music Foundation.

Note: The Yamaha Grand Piano at this event is generously provided by Piano Distributors in Jupiter.

How to View:

This virtual CULTURE & COCKTAILS is FREE for everyone, both Cultural Council members and nonmembers. RSVP ASAP with Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330 (or visit www.palmbeachculture.com/cocktails and she will email instructions on how to connect live).