Broadway Producer Tom Kirdahy to Take Part in 'From Creation to Production: Where it All Begins'

The Hermitage Artist Retreat will present "From Creation to Production: Where it All Begins," a talk with Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy, Friday, April 23, 6 p.m., on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. A Tony Award-winning champion of new work, Kirdahy will speak with Hermitage Artistic Director Andy Sandberg about the inextricable link between theatrical development and production, and the multi-year creative journey from an idea to production. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. (Free with a $5 per person registration fee.)

Tom Kirdahy is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer whose projects have spanned Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the West End, as well as national and international tours. Select New York/London credits: Hadestown (8 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical), The Inheritance (11 Tony nominations, including Best Play), Little Shop of Horrors (Drama Desk Award, Best Musical Revival), Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2 Tony nominations, including Best Revival). Additional Tony nominations: The Visit, Mothers and Sons, After Midnight, Ragtime, Master Class. He is the recipient of Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theater Producing. Kirdahy serves on the Broadway League Board of Governors and the Board of Trustees of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. As an attorney, he spent nearly two decades providing free legal services to people living with HIV/AIDS and served for many years on the Executive Committee of the NYC LGBT Center. Graduate Studies: New York University School of Law, NYU CAS.

"We are truly looking forward to this event with Tom Kirdahy," adds fellow Tony Award winner Sandberg. "Not only is he a smart and accomplished producer who has earned the respect and admiration of everyone in the industry, but Tom is a true champion of artists. He understands better than anyone the importance of early development and collaboration in guiding new work from the page to the stage. We are honored to have him join us in conversation at the Hermitage!"

Registration for all events is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.