BWW Review: Can't Help Falling in Love with ALL SHOOK UP at Rise Above Performing Arts

The stage has been pretty empty this past year, so it was refreshing to be able to go see a live performance, especially one indoors, with enhanced safety protocols. I have tried to attend as many events as my schedule will allow, but musicals naturally have been scarce. Rise Above Performing Arts always exceeds my expectations and their production of "All Shook Up" was yet another confirmation of the incredible work produced by this group of talented young performers.

I cast aside all judgements about their youth after seeing my first Rise Above show years ago, but naturally a few in the audience were skeptical, that was until the show started.

"All Shook Up" is based on William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." It follows the journey of a Roustabout (Chad) and the young lady Natalie who will do anything to win his heart including dressing like a man to befriend the arrogant musician. The musical is packed with all songs Elvis Presley which makes the show a must see for any Elvis lover.

The musical is what most refer to as "cheesy comedy". I was blown away at the sheer precision and mastery of this difficult genre these young actors displayed. Under the direction of Jacob Ruscoe, the cast was spot on in their comedic timing and made unique choices that had the audience laughing at every turn. There were several times when the show could have fallen flat but the energy of the cast and their evident connections to each other keeps you both engaged and entertained throughout the show.

Chad played by Owen Demaio is smug and arrogant, everything you want from the wandering musician. He has natural charisma and had several moments of vocal success. There were a few times where Demaio struggled with his character consistency. I mean it is hard to be a jerk all the time, but that is what the character calls for. There were also occasional flashes where he missed the correct range for his song, but this was overshadowed by the dynamism that was on constant display. Demaio owned the stage and he did it seamlessly, galvanizing his entire cast.

Kate Mobley-Tarpley portrayed Natalie, the young tomboy who instantly falls head over heels for Chad. Mobley-Tarpley displayed a combination of innocence and wit which is a result of her character's difficult upbringing. She was both charming and believable. She displayed a solid vocal range with numerous opportunities to show off her skills. Her rendition of "Fools Fall in Love" was poignant and displayed an array of emotions that showed the complete path of her character's journey.

If someone can steal a show full of talented performers, then Federico Hradek did just that. He was hilarious as Dennis, the young, awkward teen who is trying to win Natalie's heart. Hradek goes full out, makes choices and is not afraid to embody a character. There are a few times he is hard to understand. Enunciation is my biggest pet peeve but even I glossed over these minor mishaps from the sheer pleasure of watching Hradek perform.

Miss Sandra played by Isabella Dorsett is a true Southern Belle. From a power voice to a commending stage presence, this young performer captures your eye in every scene. Dorsett had impeccable comedic timing and fully embraced this challenging role. Her role is extremely difficult, and I was impressed with the layers of development her character presented.

Hailey Balzan (Lorraine) and Ryan Modjeski (Dean) are magnificent as the "love at first sight" couple who society won't allow to be together. They complement each other well and both depicted the accurate incorruptibility that their characters' roles demand. You believe they are in love which is difficult for any performer but these two hit the mark at every turn. Their duet "Now or Never" was one of many vocal highlights in the show under the musical direction of Joi Chapman.

Jim played by Mason Alberts and Alyssa Baker portraying Sylvia had fantastic chemistry. They were jovial and sincere, acting like the best friends of 20 years the author created as the foundational "to be" couple of the story. With Mason's quirky demeanor and Baker's fantastic solo "There's Always Me" they were my favorite couple of the show. Notable performances by Caroline Russel (Matilda) and Jayden Delhomme (Sherriff) round out this amazing group of leading actors.

I have always been an "ensemble guy" and the ensemble of "All Shook Up" was extremely strong. This speaks to the depth of talent in this cast. I love that Rise Above features each performer in full color in their Playbill. It allows this group to truly be recognized by the audience. To that end, Olivia Fontaine and Yoshi Wilson added a unique enhancement with beautiful dance scenes by choreographer, Rachael Johnson. A special mention to Brooke Palmtag who was on fire in the ensemble throughout the production and provided a flare to every song she was in. It is just a friendly reminder of the importance of the ensemble because true theatre lovers know where the work lies, and we watch for it.

"All Shook Up" is high-energy and just plain fun. The audience is spaced for distancing and masks are worn by everyone including the performers. During intermission the senior couple near me said "I can't believe how good they are!" In over 30 years of being involved in theatre I have come to realize; it is not about age it is about talent and how that talent is directed. I have only seen four of Rise Above's shows in their five-year existence, but each have proven that statement to be true. If you love Elvis, if you love theatre, if you love high-quality musicals, if you love seeing a show that will exceed your expectations then "All Shook Up" is (insert spoiler) just a "motorcycle ride away."

"All Shook Up runs through February 28 at the Rise Above Centre located at 3501 South Tamiami Trail Suite 1105. Tickets and more information can be found at www.riseabovearts.com or by calling 941-702-4747.

Photo Credit: Evie Cantalamessa