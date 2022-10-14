​​​​​​​Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces Full Cast For CABARET

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the opening show in its 64th season, CABARET. Broadway and Asolo Rep favorite Josh Rhodes returns to direct this classic musical with a book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. CABARET begins previews on Nov. 16, opens on Nov. 19, and runs through Dec. 31, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The iconic CABARET transports audiences to 1931 Berlin and the dynamic and pleasure-filled Kit Kat Klub. As a dark shadow falls over the city and the power of the Third Reich begins to mount, the Klub's performers and patrons must decide if they'll wake up to the evil on their doorsteps or continue to escape to the alluring fantasy world of the cabaret.

Since its debut in 1967, CABARET has won countless awards, including the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Revival of a Musical. Packed with vibrant and beloved songs like "Willkommen," "Maybe This Time," "Money," "Don't Tell Mama" and, of course, "Cabaret," this timely masterwork will burst to life on stage.

CABARET is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, whose Broadway choreography credits include Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You, First Date, and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. At Asolo Rep, Rhodes previously directed and choreographed Guys and Dolls in 2016, Evita in 2017, The Sound of Music in 2019 and Hair in 2021, among other popular runs. He also choreographed last season's world premiere of Knoxville, created by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Frank Galati.

"CABARET is a thrilling, emotional and brilliant story that shakes your soul," said Rhodes. "Perfectly written, the show's themes and ideas still speak to us all, and the exact time we are living in today. I am honored to get the chance to bring this electric piece of theatre to Asolo Rep's audiences."

The creative team includes Associate Director Lee Wilkins, Associate Choreographer Natalia Nieves, Scenic Designer Tijana Bjelalac, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Cory Pattack, Sound Designer Ken Travis, Hair/Wig & Make-Up Designer Michelle Hart and Music Director Angela Steiner.

Leading the cast of CABARET are Lincoln Clauss as the Emcee and Iris Beaumier as Sally Bowles, both making their Asolo Rep debuts. Some of Clauss' previous credits include Bat Out of Hell (NYC/Toronto), FLY (La Jolla Playhouse) and Sweeney Todd (The MUNY). He recently appeared on screen as Evan Blake/Wolf Spider on the CW's Batwoman. Beaumier recently made her Broadway debut as The Narrator alternate in The Little Prince and previously played Josephine Baker in The Dark Star from Harlem at LaMaMa Theatre, for which she won the AUDELCO Best Lead Actress Award. On screen, she has been seen in Modern Love, Blindspot, Alternatino and Mariannes Noires.

The cast also features Alan Chandler (Clifford Bradshaw), Kelly Lester (Fräulein Schneider), Philip Hoffman (Herr Schultz), Abby Church (Fräulein Kost) and Blake Price (Ernst Ludwig).

The ensemble includes Gabe Amato, Annelise Baker, Emily Bordley, Christian Douglass (Max), Yoni Haller, Leeds Hill, Emily Kelly, Corinne Munsch, Natalia Nieves and Michael Seltzer.

The understudies are Sylvia Day and Mark Konrad, and the swings are Joe Ayers, Gabriel Kearns, Lizzie Markson, Kaitlyn Mayse, Peter S. Raimondo and John Viso.

"CABARET is exceptional in the canon of the American musical," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, noting that the show is a hugely popular work of art. "Rivetingly entertaining, it powerfully and urgently connects to what we're living through now. With the incredibly talented Josh Rhodes leading this brilliant young cast, this production will be the jaw-dropping spectacle audiences have come to expect from Asolo Rep."

CABARET contains mature content and sexual situations.

CABARET runs Nov. 16 - Dec. 31. Previews are Nov. 16 - 18. Visit asolorep.org for a full performance schedule. Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $75 and Balcony seats start at $35. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep's Box Office at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, or online at asolorep.org.