Arts Advocates Reveals February 2024 Programs and Events

Learn more about the lineup of events here!

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 'Global Issues' Series: January Lectu Photo 2 Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Unveils 2024 'Global Issues' Series: January Lectures
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sarasota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Sarasota Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
January Events at Creative Liberties Will Celebrate Regional Artists Photo 4 January Events at Creative Liberties Will Celebrate Regional Artists

Arts Advocates Reveals February 2024 Programs and Events

 Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of February programs and events, including a member artist exhibit, an art talk, and a colored pencil workshop in the Arts Advocates Gallery; tours of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Asolo Rep; and the monthly luncheon program at Sarasota Yacht Club. 

Arts Advocates member artists are invited to exhibit monthly in the Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Shows open the first Saturday of the month and close the last Saturday of the month. Jana Millstone's show, “A Crooked Path,” will be on exhibit from February 3-24, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Millstone's dream-like imagery propels the viewer into worlds that are sometimes funny, sometimes disquieting or calming, but always thought provoking. She believes artmaking is a weird mix of play, alchemy, terror, and transcendence. Admission is free.

The “Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage” tour is presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall with proceeds benefitting the Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel's education/outreach programs. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is on loan from Arts Advocates. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, Dean Mitchell, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide offers a peek behind the curtain and shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. February 12, 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.; tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799.

Arts Advocates presents monthly luncheon programs at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, featuring engaging speakers discussing local arts-related topics. WEDU's Jake Hartvigsen, associate director of marketing and community partnerships, is the featured speaker on February 15, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hartvigsen helped bring local arts content to the Sarasota area through WEDU Arts Plus. $45 for Arts Advocates members; $50 for non-members. Lunch is included. 

On February 19, from 9:30-11:00 a.m., Arts Advocates is offering a tour of the Asolo Repertory Theatre and the Koski Center. Asolo Rep tours are an opportunity to witness professional-level theatrical design in the making. Tour participants will learn the history of the Mertz Theatre and get a special behind the scenes look at the Koski Center, which includes rehearsal space and the scene shop, where scenery and props are constructed for Asolo Rep as well as other organizations including the Sarasota Opera, Sarasota Ballet, Tampa's Straz Center, Universal Studios, Broadway, television, and film. $20 for Arts Advocates members; $25 for non-members.

Art talks, held in the intimate setting of the Arts Advocates Gallery, feature guest speakers covering a wide range of topics. On February 23, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Arts Advocates presents “Don't Breathe: Jamiel Law Finds His Voice.” Law, an illustrator based in Parrish, FL, graduated from Ringling College of Art and Design in 2019 with a B.F.A. in illustration. The title of his art talks comes from one of his illustrations about the psychological notion of police presence in the African American community in the U.S. Admission is free for Arts Advocates members and $5 for non-members. 

Artist/instructor Alexandria Lillis presents the workshop “Colored Pencils Blooming on Black Paper” on February 24, 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Arts Advocates Gallery. Participants will learn to combine the stark drama of black paper with the brilliance of colored pencil through a detailed presentation of materials, techniques, and design principles, and by the end of the workshop will have completed a full color work of art. All skill levels welcome. Cost is $100 which includes black paper; participants are asked to bring Prismacolor pencils in a set of 12 or more and a white eraser. 

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery. The gallery is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.; admission is free and written information is available for self-guided tours.




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
VIDEO: Inside The Costumes of INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Rep Photo
VIDEO: Inside The Costumes of INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Rep

Get a first look at the costume designs as Asolo Repertory Theatre kicks off its 2024 repertory season with the riveting American classic INHERIT THE WIND by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee.

2
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasotas Three February Concerts Feature Emerging Artists Photo
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's Three February Concerts Feature Emerging Artists

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in February, all featuring emerging artists. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

3
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.s Legacy Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy

​​​​​​​Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will– once again – invite the community to celebrate the rich legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an inspirational performance. The production, titled “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Celebrating His Legacy in Spoken Word and Song,” will feature re-enactments of Dr. King's speeches, song and dance. 

4
Asolo Rep Awarded Strategic Partnership Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County Photo
Asolo Rep Awarded Strategic Partnership Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County 

Asolo Rep receives strategic partnership grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Find out more about this exciting collaboration.

More Hot Stories For You

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's Three February Concerts Feature Emerging ArtistsArtist Series Concerts of Sarasota's Three February Concerts Feature Emerging Artists
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s LegacyWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy
Asolo Rep Awarded Strategic Partnership Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County Asolo Rep Awarded Strategic Partnership Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County 
Sarasota Concert Association Presents Two Renowned Orchestras at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in February and MarchSarasota Concert Association Presents Two Renowned Orchestras at Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in February and March

Videos

Inside The Costumes of INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Rep Video
Inside The Costumes of INHERIT THE WIND at Asolo Rep
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
Bring It On in Sarasota Bring It On
Rise Above Performing Arts (5/09-5/19)
The Flip Side in Sarasota The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
Take It to the Limit in Sarasota Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
Oak in Sarasota Oak
Urbanite Theater (5/31-6/30)
Westminster in Sarasota Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
Anastasia in Sarasota Anastasia
Rise Above Performing Arts (1/11-1/21)
The Lehman Trilogy in Sarasota The Lehman Trilogy
Florida Studio Theatre (1/31-3/24)
Judith in Sarasota Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
Red Riding Hood in Sarasota Red Riding Hood
Florida Studio Theatre (1/07-2/04)
Troubadour in Sarasota Troubadour
Florida Studio Theatre (4/03-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You