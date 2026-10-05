Arts Advocates Accepting Scholarship Applications for Arts Students

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Arts Advocates is accepting scholarship applications for the 2027-2028 academic year through February 15, 2027. Tuition awards are given to high school seniors and college students who will be or are pursuing undergraduate studies in visual and performing arts, including art, design, architecture, creative writing, dance, music, theater, film, and other art forms. Students who will major in these fields in the 2027-2028 academic year are eligible to apply. For more information about the scholarship program, including the application, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and a current legal resident of Sarasota County or Manatee County for at least 12 consecutive months at the time of application. Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate artistic talent and have clear professional career goals in the arts. Other criteria include financial need, academic and extracurricular accomplishments, and good character. Scholarships may only fund education at a U.S. college or university.

The students who win scholarships are celebrated during Arts Advocates' annual scholarship awards luncheon in May.

For more information about the scholarship program, including the application, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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