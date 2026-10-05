Arts Advocates Accepting Scholarship Applications for Arts Students
Tuition awards support students majoring in art, design, dance, music, theater, film, and other creative fields.
Arts Advocates is accepting scholarship applications for the 2027-2028 academic year through February 15, 2027. Tuition awards are given to high school seniors and college students who will be or are pursuing undergraduate studies in visual and performing arts, including art, design, architecture, creative writing, dance, music, theater, film, and other art forms. Students who will major in these fields in the 2027-2028 academic year are eligible to apply. For more information about the scholarship program, including the application, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and a current legal resident of Sarasota County or Manatee County for at least 12 consecutive months at the time of application. Scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate artistic talent and have clear professional career goals in the arts. Other criteria include financial need, academic and extracurricular accomplishments, and good character. Scholarships may only fund education at a U.S. college or university.
The students who win scholarships are celebrated during Arts Advocates' annual scholarship awards luncheon in May.
For more information about the scholarship program, including the application, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.
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