Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Opens With Chicago-based Collective NEXUS Chamber Music

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota opens its 28th season, Stars Ascending, on October 1, 4:00 p.m. with a concert in the new Sunday Best series presented at First Presbyterian Church. Chicago-based collective NEXUS Chamber Music creates unique and engaging classical music experiences. Since its inaugural season in 2018, NEXUS has grown into a classical chamber music tour de force.

Co-founder Alexander Hersh said, “What if the boundaries surrounding the experience of classical music ceased to exist? For us, NEXUS Chamber Music is a programming playground, where no stone is left unturned in the quest to expand upon the stories that great chamber music can offer.”

Their program features Haydn’s Trio No. 39 in G major, Hob. XV/25 “Gypsy Trio”; Ravel’s Trio in a minor; and Brahms’ Trio in B major, Op. 8. Tickets are $40.

The new Piano Forte series kicks off October 10, 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Asolo Theater with Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev. Winner of the 2005 World Piano Competition, Yakushev has performed at Carnegie Hall , Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, and as soloist with major orchestras across three continents. He will be joined by a string quartet, including Daniel Jordan, concertmaster of the Sarasota Orchestra, in a performance of the Shostakovich Piano Quintet. Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” accompanied by images, concludes the concert. Tickets are $30-$50.

Bass-baritone Joseph Parrish, accompanied by pianist Joseph Holt , opens the Lighter Fare series on October 18. Winner of the 2022 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, 24-year-old Parrish is a versatile artist who will sing traditional spirituals, opera arias, and music from the Broadway stage. The 5:30 p.m. performance is followed by dinner at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice. Tickets cost $78 (includes dinner).