Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes 2023-24 Season in May

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present the final two concerts of its 2023-24 season in May. Miró Quartet, which won an Emmy Award for a multimedia project, performs on May 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota. Trio Gaia, first prize winners of the 2022 WDAV Young Chamber Musicians Competition, takes the stage at the Studio for the Performing Arts Recital Hall at State College of Florida in Bradenton on May 14.

One of America’s most celebrated and dedicated string quartets, Miró Quartet – Daniel Ching, William Fedkenheuer, violin; John Largess, viola; and Joshua Gindele, cello – has been performing to sold out houses in the world’s most prestigious concert halls since 1995. First prize winner in the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Naumberg Chamber Music Competition, they have released nine recordings and an Emmy Award-winning multimedia project titled “Transcendence.” This program on May 5, 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota, includes Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 14, Op. 131, the piece around which the 2012 film “A Late Quartet” was based. Violinist Sandy Yamamoto and pianist Julio Elizalde join the quartet to perform Chausson's Concerto for violin, piano and string quartet. Single ticket: $40.

Trio Gaia, New England Conservatory’s graduate piano trio in residence, has quickly gained recognition as one of the most compelling chamber groups performing today. Dedicated to offering audiences dynamic, personally relevant experiences, the trio – Grant Houston, violin; Yi-Mei Templeman, cello; and Andrew Barnwell, piano – won first prize at the 2022 WDAV Young Chamber Musicians Competition. This recital on May 14, 7:30 p.m. at the Studio for the Performing Arts Recital Hall at State College of Florida in Bradenton, includes music inspired by folk tunes, including the daring trio by Charles Ives, and Antonín Dvořák’s iconic “Dumky” Trio. Single ticket: $40.