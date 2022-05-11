Art Center Sarasota to Host Panel Discussion Concerning Art and Childhood Development

According to the American Art Therapy Association, artistic expression may decrease anxiety, feelings of anger and depression. In addition, the creative process can enhance cognitive abilities, foster greater self-awareness, and help young people regulate their emotions. Art Center Sarasota and Sunshine from Darkness will explore this potential in Art and Childhood Development, a panel discussion examining the role art plays in the emotional wellbeing of young people.

Panelists include art therapist Lisa Richardson, L.M.H.C.; neuropsychologist Amie Austin, Ph.D; and child and adolescent psychotherapist Ethan Weiss, M.S., L.C.S.W. The moderator is Jane Harris, Art Center Sarasota's education director. The event is Friday, May 20, 5-7 p.m., at Art Center Sarasota. The event is sponsored by the Lee and Bob Peterson Foundation / Sunshine from Darkness. To register, visit www.ArtCenterSarasota.org. Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For information, visit www.artsarasota.org or call 941-365-2032.

About Art Center Sarasota

Art Center Sarasota was the first arts and cultural institution in Sarasota. Founded in 1926 as the "Sarasota Art Association" by Marcia Rader, the art supervisor for the Sarasota County schools district, the Association was later incorporated as a not-for-profit organization in 1943 and has been in its current location in the Sarasota Bayfront Cultural District since 1949.

Art Center Sarasota is a member-supported organization that offers curated and juried exhibitions, adult and youth education programs, outreach initiatives for underserved youth, and culturally related public programming. Art Center Sarasota is admission-free and open to all public; its mission is to inspire individual creative expression, nurture artistic talent and provide the community with accessible and diverse visual art opportunities.

About Sunshine from Darkness

Sunshine from Darkness is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to raising funds for mental health research and local charities that provide mental health and addiction disorder services in the Sarasota community. Founded as a subsidiary of the Lee and Bob Peterson Foundation, Sunshine from Darkness hosts two events each year, the Journey to Wellness Symposium and Inspiring Hope Dinner. These events serve educational and fundraising purposes by providing local community professionals and philanthropists the opportunity to engage with the broader mental health community.

Pictured: Ethan Weiss