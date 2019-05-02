An Evening Of Conversation With Julie Andrews Announced In Sarasota

A true legend in every sense of the word, Julie Andrews has entertained millions for more than half a century. Ms. Andrews shares her extraordinary experiences from her early days of vaudeville in England to the popular projects and work she continues to create today. Opening with a beautiful video montage of her work, 'An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews' is a unique and unforgettable visit with one of the world's most beloved icons.

From the nanny we'd always wished for in Mary Poppins to mountain-top twirling nun-no-more Maria in The Sound of Music to a fabulous cross-dressing club crooner in Victor/Victoria, Julie Andrews has towered upon the big screen. On Broadway, she won hearts with her iconic portrayals in My Fair Lady and Camelot. What stories she has to share! And share them she will during this special evening! Joining Ms. Andrews is her daughter and co-author, Emma Walton Hamilton, who will facilitate questions from the audience.

'An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews'. Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 7:30 pm. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FL. Tickets onsale Friday May 10, 10am at www.vanwezel.org. Venue Box Office, Charge by Phone (941) 953-3368.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You