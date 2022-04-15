Violin Superstar Anne Akiko Meyers Returns To Play With The Santa Barbara Symphony, May 1

The Santa Barbara Symphony presents "Fandango Picante" with guest violin superstar Anne Akiko Meyers, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 4:00 pm and Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 7:30 pm at the Granada Theatre. Akiko Meyers returns to ignite the stage with Fandango, a new piece written specifically for her by legendary Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, who will also be in attendance. This piece recently made its world premiere with the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

This is the rescheduled concert (originally in January), and current ticket holders' tickets will be automatically transferred to the new dates and times.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anne back to play with the Santa Barbara Symphony," shared Nir Kabaretti, Music & Artistic Director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. "I had the incredible chance to see her perform Fandango in its world premiere at the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Philharmonic, and was blown away! Her mix of energy, grace, and pure talent is so captivating to watch and hear, and we can't wait to have her on stage with us again."

Akiko Meyers is a trailblazing violinist whose exquisite artistry has enraptured musicians, audiences, and critics for decades. Regularly performing on the world's leading stages, she is celebrated by many of today's most important composers, who have written and dedicated significant works to her. Akiko Meyers has made close to 40 recordings, many of them debuting at #1 on the Billboard charts and becoming staples of classical music radio stations and streaming platforms. Meyers performs on the Ex-Vieuxtemps Guarneri del Gesù, dated 1741, considered by many to be the finest sounding violin in existence, and possibly the most valuable.

"I'm greatly looking forward to returning to my friends of the Santa Barbara Symphony, to perform Arturo Márquez's epic mariachi-inspired concerto, Fandango," shared Anne Akiko Meyers. "What an incredibly energetic and joyful way to return and play for Santa Barbara!"

Márquez's concerto is inspired by the lively Spanish dance for which it's named. The fandango, first popularized in the 18th century, involves foot-stomping and improvisation and is a fundamental part of flamenco. This new violin concerto showcases the fireworks of Akiko Meyers' dynamic playing style with the rhythmic movement and Latin sound Márquez is famous for.

"We are also excited to play Danzón No. 2 by Arturo Márquez - his most famous piece, which showcases the Mexican and Spanish musical traditions that inspire him," noted Kabaretti. "Fantastic, rich, and super energetic rhythms, it has been played all over the world and was also featured in "Mozart in the Jungle" TV series. We are extremely honored to have the composer attending the performances. He is a legend!"

The mastery of the orchestra will be on display in Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio Espagnol, weaving in Spanish folk themes and in particular showcases the dexterity of the strings who play "quasi guitara" sounding like guitars.

"Fandango Picante" is generously sponsored by Principal Concert Sponsor, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, and Selection Sponsors Shelley & Mark Bookspan, Barbara Burger & Paul E. Munch, Libby & Stephen Erickson, and Stefan & Christine Riesenfeld.

Tickets for "Fandango Picante" on May 1 at 4:00 pm & May 5 at 7:30 pm at the Granada

Theatre are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

Note: This is the rescheduled concert (originally in January), and current ticket holders' tickets will be automatically transferred to the new dates and times. For patrons unable to attend the rescheduled dates, tickets may be exchanged for any remaining concerts this season, donated back to the Symphony, or be fully refunded. For customer service, subscribers may call the Symphony office directly at (805) 898-9386 and those with single tickets are to contact the Granada Box Office at (805) 899-2222. For full details about the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2021/22 season and to purchase season subscriptions or single tickets, please click here.