USCB Department of Theater/Dance to Present Kinetic Lab Dance Concert

The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance is thrilled to announce Kinetic Lab 2022, our final dance concert of the Performance Season. The product of a year-long choreography arc, eleven Dance BFA students tackle their first foray into choreography for groups, and step outside of the dancing to develop a directorial eye. Coming to UCSB's Hatlen Theater June 1-3, discover what these young, developing choreographers bring to Santa Barbara's Dance landscape.

In his fifth time directing Kinetic Lab, concert director and choreographic advisor Brandon Whited shares that, "the primary focus of this project is on process, and the students finding methods of dance-making that feel interesting and useful toward the realization of their vision." Whited notes, "Emphasizing process over product helps to develop an objective eye as a choreographer and encourages students to stay open to the myriad of possibilities, rather than getting bogged down by the initial idea."

UCSB Dance BFA students spend their Junior year in a three-step choreography-arc, building the skills of composition and development of material, while honing a unique artistic voice and perspective to create work around a central idea, concept, or question. This instruction provides students with unique support and mentorship to become the dancers, choreographers, and art makers that will make an impact in our community and the world.

The Spring 2022 Kinetic Lab Dance Concert features choreography from 11 Dance BFA Juniors, performances by 48 dancers, and displays styles including Modern, Contemporary, Jazz, and Ballet. Audiences will not want to miss UCSB's final production of the 2021-2022 Season!

Spring 2022 Kinetic Lab

Concert Direction by Brandon Whited



Featuring 11 Choreographers:

Jessie Chin

Bailey Dodgion

Emily Eckert

Mia Griff

Jazz Hayes

Elijah Hahn-Smith

Madeline Josa

Nina Lopez

Dalya Modlin

Jaliana Semien

Leia Zorba





June 1-3 | 7:30 pm | Hatlen Theater

Tickets:

$15 - General Audience

$11 - Students, Seniors, and UCSB Faculty, Staff, Alumni

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

Please Note: The UCSB Department of Theater/Dance is dedicated to ensuring a healthy and safe experience for our audiences and performers. We will be requiring masks and verifying COVID Vaccination -or- negative test prior to entry into the theater.

Click here to learn more about our COVID protocols.