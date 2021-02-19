UCSB Theater/Dance Presents AIRNESS

The Department of Theater and Dance presents Airness, winner of the 2018 M. Elizabeth Osborn New Play Award, written by Chelsea Marcantel, and directed by Kate Bergstrom. The show opens on Thursday, March 4th at 6 pm with a special event followed by Q&A and runs on demand until Sunday, March 7th. This wonderful heartfelt comedy is sure to bring light to viewers' households.

The show follows Nina as she enters her first air guitar competition. She quickly discovers the passion and drive it takes to unlock your inner rockstar, and even makes some friends along the way. Nina's journey teaches her that air guitar, and life, are about living in the moment, performing with raw joy, and finding out that everything you need to succeed is already inside you.

Airness might be full of rock and roll, but it is about so much more than air guitar. At its core, Airness is a show about belonging. Many families and friends around the world are still separated or in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding us of the importance of community. Airness stresses the significance of a shared community, and the value in creating an environment where everyone is accepted and loved.

Rock out with the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance as they explore this funny and heart-warming work. The production is free to everyone, and the viewing link is available online at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.