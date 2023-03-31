UCSB Theater/Dance Kicks off Spring Quarter with VITALITY, the 2023 Spring Dance Concert

Journey to UCSB's Halten Theater this April to experience the spring dance concert, "VITALITY" debuting April 13 - 15, 2023. Featuring choreography by five UCSB senior dancers, UCSB Dance faculty members Christina McCarthy and Monique Meunier, and UCSB Dance Alumni Amanda Tran, these choreographers are curating original, and imaginative pieces into one holistic and contemporary concert. For tickets and more information about this concert, visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu, or call the box office at (805) 893-2064.

As the culmination of three years of dance curriculum, the choreographers have been experimenting with cutting edge and modern rehearsal practices. Choreographer Jessie Chin explained her piece, "In Flux discovers how personal identity shapes and manages one's personal relationship with others. My piece looks at how these things are constantly changing and evolving."

The theme of individual human-centered journeys is also exhibited by choreographer Emily Eckert who shares, "My work, A Beautiful Mess, explores the ebbs and flows of adolescence in relation to mental health. Beautiful balletic movement is disrupted by messy, modern, emotive phrases in order to mimic the inevitable highs and lows in a lifetime. This piece represents a healing journey, liberation from darkness, and an eventual arrival at a place of growth, warmth, and peace."

Human connectedness and relationships are also explored in Mia Griff's piece titled Yuanfen, a Chinese term for the belief that two or more people are brought together by fate or chance. Mia explains, that through her piece, she "counters the individualistic mindset often heralded in our society by expressing the belief that our lives are far better off with others than on our own. I show through the fated connections my dancers make with one another that people have the power to change your life for the better, if you only allow them to."

Nina Lopez continues the exploration of human connection in her piece, Sacred Heart. Inspired by the Song of Songs and the poet Petrarcha, Nina shares, "Sacred Heart seeks to display "sweet sorrow", and most especially, the complete rejoice that takes place when the Lover and the Beloved are in one harmony; the Beloved receives the tender embrace of the Lover and delights in the sweetest song above all other songs."

Madeline Josa's piece Latrodectism invites the audience to explore the haunting beauty of ugliness. Madeline explains, "the title Latrodectism refers to the medical term for venomous bites from black widow spiders. Black widows are beautiful but venomous and dangerous, much like the unattainable aesthetic ideals of ballet which can destroy you in the process of achieving."

UCSB Dance faculty member Monique Meunier will bring two guest artists to the Hatlen Stage, Jasmine Perry and Fabrice Calmels in her pas de deux, cíclico (2023). Fabrice Calmels began his dance training at age eleven at the 300-year-old Paris Opera Ballet School, and joins us from the Joffrey Ballet; Jasmine Perry began her dancing at seven years old in Charlotte, North Carolina, then attended the School of American Ballet in New York City at fourteen and joins us from the Los Angeles Ballet and the Colburn School.

Christina McCarthy, UCSB Dance faculty member brings an exciting collaboration with the UCSB Percussion Ensemble. Working with layered canons of movement and complex patterning that focuses on duets, trios and quartets, this new work by Christina McCarthy is centered on the connection between the dancers and musicians on stage and choreography that fluctuates between chaotic darting movements and synchronized fluid passages.

Lastly, UCSB Theater/Dance is thrilled to welcome back UCSB Dance Alumni Amanda Tran, to present her piece Forbes 6 (2017) with the UCSB Dance Company. "Forbes 6 indulges in hedonistic and misogynistic behavior to achieve personal happiness. Cynical and vigorous it explores the one percent and the inevitability of the fall."

Each choreographer hopes to build an experience for audiences that keeps them on their toes, and after which they feel compelled to manifest change in their community, and develop their own interpretation of the unique performances they will witness.