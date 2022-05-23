UCSB Department of Theater/Dance's LAUNCH PAD Presents: A Preview Production of A MEDUSA THREAD

The Department of Theater/Dance's LAUNCH PAD new play development program at UCSB, presents a preview production of brand new play, A Medusa Thread, written by Candrice Jones and directed by Shirley Jo Finney. Artist in residence through UCSB's LAUNCH PAD Program (Risa Brainin, Artistic Director), Candrice Jones brings her unique and deeply personal perspective to UCSB. Witness Essence Worthy's journey into the afterlife in A Medusa Thread, coming to UCSB's Performing Arts Theater May 16 - 25, 2022.

UCSB is proud to bring back director Shirley Jo Finney for her 4th production in the Department. Ms. Finney brings experience and depth to the unique LAUNCH PAD process, where the playwright, actors, and director workshop the script together throughout rehearsals and preview performances. Director Shirley Jo Finney expressed her inspiration to bring Jones's script to life: "As soon as I read Candrice Jones's story, I knew this piece would transform the way our actors and audiences think about theater. The masterful way Jones tackles issues of consent and sexual assault, paired with comedic relief and beautiful storytelling, will redefine your idea of theatricality."

Playwright, poet, and educator Candrice Jones aims to write plays that serve as love letters to the womyn of the American South. A Medusa Thread is what Jones calls a 'fish out of water' narrative. Main character Essence Worthy steps into a purgatorial beauty shop after dying in a car accident. Here, Essence meets Medusa, the Gorgon, a hairstylist who specializes in treating former victims of sexual assault. In tandem with seven other characters, Essence must find her way to healing from the history of sexual assault that haunted her in life.

Audiences will not want to miss this opportunity to see a brand new play, the first time ever it is on stage, and discover the answer to the question of "How do you work on yourself?"

Content warning: A Medusa Thread contains profanity, sexual imagery, and language about sexual assault.