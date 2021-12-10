The Theatre Group At SBCC Announces Auditions For SOMETHING ROTTEN!

The Theatre Group at SBCC will hold auditions for its upcoming 2022 summer musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN! Music & Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, Book by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O'Farrell, Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

They will be held by appointment in the Garvin Theatre on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 5-9pm, or by video submission.

Director Katie Laris, Musical Director David Potter and Choreographer Christina McCarthy will listen to vocal auditions followed by dance auditions in the same night. Tap dancers are encouraged to audition.

Proof of vaccination will be required to audition and masks are required inside at all times except while onstage auditioning.

Set in the 1590's brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are always in the shadow of the Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard", aka William Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre will involve singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the brothers set out to write the world's first musical. But as the entire production threatens to destroy their relationship, their bank accounts and every aspect of their lives, the message of "to thine own self be true" might just save them. A joyous and hilarious celebration of musical theatre.

Callbacks will be January 8 at 11am, rehearsals begin May 23 and performances are July 6-23, 2022 in the Garvin Theatre.

Please go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions for details and appointment information, or contact Katie Laris at kelaris@pipeline.sbcc.edu to make an appointment.