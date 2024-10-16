The SBCC Theatre Arts Department Will Perform MRS. BOB CRATCHIT'S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The SBCC Theatre Arts Department will present a student showcase production of MRS. BOB CRATCHIT’S WILD CHRISTMAS BINGE by Christopher Durang, directed by Katie Laris, November 13-23, 2024 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

In this comedy with music Tony Award winning playwright Christopher Durang delivers A Christmas Carol as you’ve never seen it before. It’s a world in which Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly visitor has lost all navigational skill, where Tiny Tim is insufferable and Mrs. Bob Cratchit is at the end of her rope. As Scrooge’s ride careens from one Christmas send-up to the next, this is a hilarious holiday production you won’t want to miss!

Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge will feature our talented student actors: Adrian Arias, Ciara Barnes, AJ DeAugustine, Benjamin Fetter, Tristan Fleming, James Hanasz, Charlotte Hecker, Alex Keever, JT Kelleher, Sebastian Lopez, Jenna Perry, Yildiz Soyal, Piper Steen, Mali Szerwo, and Grace Wilson.

Performances will be in the Jurkowitz Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. November 13-23, 2024. Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday 11/17 and Saturday 11/23 @ 2pm. The Sunday 11/17, 2pm performance will be Live-captioned for the hearing impaired. Ticket prices are $20 general/$17 seniors (62+) and SBCC staff/$10 students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted.

