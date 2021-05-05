The Arlington Theatre Set to Reopen in May
Films being shown at the theatre incude E.T., Ghostbusters, Blade Runner and more.
KEYT has reported that the Arlington Theatre is set to reopen its doors on May 21. The theatre's reopening will coincide with its 90th anniversary, and to celebrate, Metropolitan Theatres will be holding a three-day event featuring showings of classic films including Ghostbusters and Blade Runner.
Read the full story HERE.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday, May 21
E.T.: 2:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters: 5:15 p.m.
Blade Runner The Final Cut: 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Organ Music Performance: 12:30 p.m.
E.T.: 2:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters: 5:15 p.m.
Blade Runner The Final Cut: 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
Ghostbusters.: 2:30 p.m.
E.T.: 5:15 p.m.
Blade Runner The Final Cut: 8 p.m.
For more information visit: https://www.metrotheatres.com/