The Arlington Theatre Set to Reopen in May

KEYT has reported that the Arlington Theatre is set to reopen its doors on May 21. The theatre's reopening will coincide with its 90th anniversary, and to celebrate, Metropolitan Theatres will be holding a three-day event featuring showings of classic films including Ghostbusters and Blade Runner.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 21

E.T.: 2:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters: 5:15 p.m.

Blade Runner The Final Cut: 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Organ Music Performance: 12:30 p.m.

E.T.: 2:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters: 5:15 p.m.

Blade Runner The Final Cut: 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 23



Ghostbusters.: 2:30 p.m.

E.T.: 5:15 p.m.

Blade Runner The Final Cut: 8 p.m.

