THE ALEXANDER PROJECT: A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF HAMILTON to Play at Lobero Theatre June 22

We'll tell the story of June 22 as Emporium presents The Alexander Project: A Tribute to the Music of Hamilton at the Lobero Theatre.

This gritty hip-hop throw-down breaks through with a hand-picked live band of musicians and vocalists to fully realize Hamilton's incredible music. The show is brought to life through a mesmerizing cast of professional theater actors fresh off runs with pop musicals 'The Book Of Mormon', 'In The Heights', 'Big Band Beat', 'December 63', 'Evita', and more. The Alexander Project spans the entire catalog of music from the Original Cast Recordings, The Hamilton Mixtape & Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamildrops... All curated under the studied eye of Arizona Theater Company's, Chanel Bragg.

The Alexander Project has no ties to the Broadway production. It is purely to honor the music from the musical and the mixtape to more audiences.

The tribute show features Alexandra Ncube, Matravius Avent, Eddie Maldonado, Alyssa Chiarello and Miguel Jackson. Their band is comprised of DJ Kim E. Fresh, Geibral Elisha, L.T. Green, Steven Himmelstein, Antoine Johnson and more.

For tickets and more information, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You