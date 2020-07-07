SUNDAYS WITH THE SYMPHONY Continues July 19

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced another episode of its wildly popular live broadcast series, "Sundays with the Symphony" on July 19, 2020, at 3:30 pm (PDT), with additional watch-parties scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Curated and hosted by Music & Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti, viewers will get the chance to visit with critically acclaimed musicians who perform all over the globe but still maintain a special connection to the Santa Barbara Symphony.

This next broadcast, produced by local videographer and storyteller David Bazemore, features an interview and performance by violinist Gilles Apap, who served as a Santa Barbara Symphony concertmaster for a decade. Hailed as a true violinist of the 21st century by Yehudi Menuhin, Gilles has built an international reputation for combining musical styles as diverse as old-time American, Irish, and Gypsy fiddling within the construct of the classical repertoire.

As another special treat, viewers will also get the chance to hear world-renowned Israeli pianists Sivan Silver and Gil Garburg performing Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, Movement I. In January of this year, Santa Barbara Symphony audiences were thrilled with the duo's performance of a unique arrangement for piano four-hands and strings based on Johannes Brahms' G minor Piano Quartet, Op. 25.

The broadcast will also include the Symphony's very own Paula Fehrenbach, long-time cellist with the Symphony performing alongside Brian Head on guitar. The duo will play Heitor Villa-Lobos, Aria from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5, arr. Brian Head. Nina Yoshida Nelsen, Mezzo Soprano, will also appear in the episode, performing Georges Bizet, Carmen, The Card Aria with accompaniment by Joshua Quinn on piano. Nina has performed with the Symphony many times over the years, beginning as a violinist in the Symphony's youth orchestra before going on to sing in main roles in opera productions.

"Sundays with the Symphony" connects the community with the music (and musicians) they love even while live, in-person performances have been paused due to COVID-19. Each program showcases members of the Symphony Family - from members of the Symphony and classical music superstars, with some message from staff & board, and supporters.

"Wherever they are in the world, our musicians and guest performers remain a part of the Santa Barbara Symphony family," says the Symphony's Music and Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti. "Though we miss performing for audiences at the Granada Theatre, we know we are very lucky to find new ways to share the music we love with our community."

"Sundays with the Symphony" will be screened live on July 19, 2020 at 3:30pm (PDT) and can be accessed via the Symphony website at https://www.thesymphony.org/livestream. A follow-up watch party will be presented on the Symphony's Facebook page at 7pm.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Symphony and its programs, visit thesymphony.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You