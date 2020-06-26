Rubicon Theatre Company Kicks Off RUBICON GOES RETRO DRIVE-IN CONCERT With Christian Hoff and Travis Cloer

After record-breaking opening week sales, Rubicon Theatre Company has announced details related to the first event of Rubicon Goes Retro, the company's Safe-Distance Drive-In Theatre Concert Series featuring live 75-minute concerts at the Ventura County Fairgrounds that patrons can enjoy from the safety and comfort of their cars. The concerts feature multimedia, lights, and sound through an FM transmitter.

The series kicks off with the world premiere of Drive-In Hits, which plays for three nights only, Monday, July 6, Tuesday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 8 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $99 and children under 12 are free. Tickets are general admission within row and section, and patrons are encouraged to pack a picnic or pick up a meal from a downtown eatery and come early (the lot opens at 6:30 p.m.). A few patron tickets are still available, which include prime parking, names projected on the screens, and other benefits. For safety reasons, tickets are only available in advance and will not be on sale at the venue, which is located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. To purchase, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

Drive-In Hits stars Tony® Award-Winner Christian Hoff and the longest-running Frankie Valli Travis Cloer. These powerhouse performers have thrilled audiences with their retro-sound on Broadway, on PBS, in Vegas and across the nation, and have created a new event for this series celebrating the era of drive-ins and muscle cars with more than 15 songs, a cavalcade of hits from musical icons like Sam Cooke, The Everly Brothers, Smokey Robinson, Brian Wilson, Little Richard, Lennon & McCartney and yes, plenty of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, when their friends from "Jersey" drop by to share the signature harmonies and smooth moves that catapulted them to stardom with songs like "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Walk Like a Man."

Christian Hoff is a Tony Award-Winning actor best known for his portrayal of Four Season's founder Tommy DeVito. He has recorded two Grammy winning albums for both Jersey Boys and his Broadway debut in The Who's Tommy. Christian has toured internationally as a soloist and founding member of '60s vocal group The Midtown Men, headlining nearly 40 national symphony orchestras and performing on more than 1,000 concert stages!

Travis Cloer is the longest-running actor to play the role of Frankie Valli in the Tony and Grammy winning Jersey Boys, after 10 years and over 2,500 performances on Broadway and in Las Vegas! During that time he was nominated for multiple "Best Actor" awards by BroadwayWorld.com. Travis has released 4 solo albums. His latest record "Here's Travis Cloer," was called "riotously flawless pop rock" and one of the best albums to drop in 2019" by the AnRFactory.

The two will be joined by cast members from Jersey Boys and Million Dollar Quartet.

Other concerts in the series include Broadway leading man and Ventura native Andrew Samonsky in 2 AM at the Sands: Samonsky Sings Sinatra which plays July 20-22; a 30th Anniversary Concert of Forever Plaidfeaturing performers from the original New York run (Paul Castree, Jason Graae, David Engel, and Larry Raben) from August 3-5; Jimmy Messina and Friends running from August 17-19; and Music of the Knights: The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John and Paul McCartney from September 7-9. The Phantom of the Opera phenoms' Teri Bibb and Davis Gaines are slated to appear, as well as two-time Golden Globe nominee Ted Neeley of Jesus Christ Superstar, who brings his rock wail to "Gethsemane" and other songs. Other artists will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are going fast, and early reservations are recommended. A 15% series discount is available through Rubicon Guest Services. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

