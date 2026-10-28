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Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Santa Barbara City College

Directed by Katie Laris, the student showcase production will run November 11–21 at the Jurkowitz Theatre.

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The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Department will present It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry as a student showcase production, running November 11–21, 2026, at the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus. See photos of the cast.

Directed by Katie Laris, the production features Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer.

Adapted from the beloved holiday film, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play brings the story of George Bailey to life through the format of a vintage radio broadcast, using actors, sound effects and storytelling to recreate the classic tale of hope, community and the impact one person can have on the lives of others.

Performances take place November 11–21, 2026, at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the Santa Barbara City College West Campus.

For tickets and additional information, call 805-965-5935 or visit www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Santa Barbara City College — photo 1 of 6

Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer

Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Santa Barbara City College — photo 2 of 6

Charlie Schurmer, Georgia Hoover 

Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Santa Barbara City College — photo 3 of 6

Charlie Schurmer, Georgia Hoover and Katie Connolly

Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Santa Barbara City College — photo 4 of 6

Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer

Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Santa Barbara City College — photo 5 of 6

Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer

Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Santa Barbara City College — photo 6 of 6

Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer


Photo Credit: Ben Crop
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IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
11/11 - 11/21/2026
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