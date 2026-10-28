Photos: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Santa Barbara City College

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The Santa Barbara City College Theatre Department will present It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry as a student showcase production, running November 11–21, 2026, at the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus. See photos of the cast.

Directed by Katie Laris, the production features Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer.

Adapted from the beloved holiday film, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play brings the story of George Bailey to life through the format of a vintage radio broadcast, using actors, sound effects and storytelling to recreate the classic tale of hope, community and the impact one person can have on the lives of others.

Performances take place November 11–21, 2026, at the Jurkowitz Theatre on the Santa Barbara City College West Campus.

For tickets and additional information, call 805-965-5935 or visit www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer Charlie Schurmer, Georgia Hoover Charlie Schurmer, Georgia Hoover and Katie Connolly Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer Georgia Hoover, Tristan Fleming, Katie Connolly and Charlie Schurmer



Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 02 Hrs 14 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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