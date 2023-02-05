Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's SELLING KABUL at the New Vic Theatre

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has released production photos for the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. SELLING KABUL runs through Sunday, February 19, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

An Off-Broadway hit and 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, this nail-biting story of abiding family love centers on an Afghan man, Taroon (Rishan Dhamija), a former interpreter for the US military, in hiding from the Taliban in his sister Afiya's (Nitya Vidyasagar) home in Kabul, Afghanistan. As Taroon restlessly awaits news from the hospital on the birth of his first child, his family races to protect him from dangers lurking outside the apartment walls. Tension mounts as he plans his escape with his wife and infant child.

"We're excited to present the California premiere of this riveting and immediate drama, which puts a human face on extraordinary global events," said ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "As the plot carefully unfolds with increasing suspense, audience members will find themselves on the edge of their seats. We have assembled an extraordinary cast and creative team to bring this gripping script to life."

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84.

