Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company's SELLING KABUL at the New Vic Theatre

SELLING KABUL runs through Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has released production photos for the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas. SELLING KABUL runs through Sunday, February 19, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

An Off-Broadway hit and 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, this nail-biting story of abiding family love centers on an Afghan man, Taroon (Rishan Dhamija), a former interpreter for the US military, in hiding from the Taliban in his sister Afiya's (Nitya Vidyasagar) home in Kabul, Afghanistan. As Taroon restlessly awaits news from the hospital on the birth of his first child, his family races to protect him from dangers lurking outside the apartment walls. Tension mounts as he plans his escape with his wife and infant child.

"We're excited to present the California premiere of this riveting and immediate drama, which puts a human face on extraordinary global events," said ETC's Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. "As the plot carefully unfolds with increasing suspense, audience members will find themselves on the edge of their seats. We have assembled an extraordinary cast and creative team to bring this gripping script to life."

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.

PCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in February Photo
PCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in February
PCPA will present The River Bride, the story of folklore, love, regret and two sister who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Brazilian folklore, The River Bride takes us to a lyrical 'once upon a time' along the Amazon River. The production will play February 16th through March 5th, 2023 in the Severson Theatre.
Photos: First Look at THE REALISTIC JONESES at Rubicon Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at THE REALISTIC JONESES at Rubicon Theatre Company
Joe Spano, Faline England, Conor Lovett and Sorcha Fox are currently starring in the Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, written by Will Eno and directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett. THE REALISTIC JONESES opens tonight and runs through Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at the Rubicon Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Marjorie Luke Photo
Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Marjorie Luke
The chaperone has hit the bottle pretty hard and is 'napping.' The young lady she's meant to watch over has cold (or are they itchy?) feet about her impending nuptials. What could go wrong? Everything--in the most musical and zany way possible, of course. The screwball Broadway hit, The Drowsy Chaperone opens at the Marjorie Luke's stage this weekend.
Camerata Pacifica Announces February Programme Photo
Camerata Pacifica Announces February Programme
Camerata Pacifica's February program opens with the chilly mystery of Prokofiev's Op. 80, F minor Violin Sonata, and closes bathed in a beautiful, warm sunset of Johannes Brahms' Vienna, with his Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115.

