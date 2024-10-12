Photos: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Ensemble Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara is presenting the first production of its 2024/2025 season, the hilarious Off-Broadway hit comedy with plenty of bite, DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, written by Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen and directed by Jamie Torcellini. Check out photos below!

Ever wondered what would happen if you took Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire tale and put in into a blender with the comedic influences of Mel Brooks, Monty Python and The 39 Steps? That’s just what happens in this lightning-fast, laugh-out-loud 90-minute gender-bending, quick-change magical romp. Famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and her motley company chase Count Dracula from the English countryside to Transylvania to “other frightening places.” Their antics brim with enough tongue-in-cheek mayhem to fill your cup of giggles. DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS will perform from Thursday, October 10 through Sunday, October 27, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, October 12 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.

ETC has assembled a cast to die for, featuring Casey J. Adler (MIX-MIX: The Filipino Adventures of a German Jewish Boy at the Los Angeles Theater Center and Henry V [Shakespeare Orange County]) as “Actor 1,” Janna Cardia (Emma and “Ghost of Christmas Past and Others” in A Christmas Carol, both at ETC) as “Actor 2,” Regina Fernandez (“Christmas Present/Belle/Fan” in A Christmas Carol at ETC and “Luciana” in The Comedy of Errors at Orlando Shakespeare) as “Actor 3,” Adam Hagenbuch (The Thanksgiving Play at ETC and “American Horror Story”) as “Dracula,” and Josh Odsess-Rubin (A Shayna Maidel at Laguna Playhouse and Photograph 51 at South Coast Repertory) as “Actor 4.”

The production’s design team includes scenic designer Stephen Gifford, lighting designer Jared A. Sayeg, sound designer James Ard, costume designer Marcy Froehlich, intimacy coordinator Amie Farrell, props design by Kevin Williams and dramaturgy by Ward LeHardy. The production stage manager in Kristal Georgopoulos.

Producers for DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS are Gwen and Henry Baker and Dana White is our Visionary Producer for the season.

