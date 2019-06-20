Photo Flash: The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

The Theatre Group at SBCC opens the 2019-20 season with the lively musical HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, July 10-27, 2019, in the Garvin Theatre. Book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert, Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser.

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook called "How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying" to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man," the office party, backstabbing co-workers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love. A tune-filled comic gem that took Broadway by storm, winning both the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying boasts an exhilarating score by Frank Loesser, including "I Believe in You," "Brotherhood of Man" and "The Company Way."

The musical, starring Robert Morse and Rudy Vallee, opened at the 46th Street Theatre on Broadway in October 1961, and ran for 1,417 performances. The show won seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle award, and the 1962 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. In 1967, a film based on the musical was released by United Artists, with Morse and Vallee re-creating their stage roles.

A 1995 revival was mounted at the same theatre as the original production (now named the Richard Rodgers Theatre). It ran for 548 performances and starred Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally. A 50th-anniversary Broadway revival directed and choreographed by Rob Ashford and starring Daniel Radcliffe and John Larroquette opened in March 2011, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and ran for 473 performances.

SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. 805-965-5935 or www.theatregroupsbcc.com for tickets and information.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop



Lennon Chahivec-Schneider, Ryan Ostendorf and Landon Ranck

Ryan Ostendorf and Ciara Tolliver

Lennon Chahivec-Schneider, Hannah Brudney, Ryan Ostendorf, Landon Ranck, Ciara Tolliver, and Hannah Lee Robinson

Ryan Ostendorf

Hannah Brudney, Lennon Chahivec-Schneider, Ryan Ostendorf, Ciara Tolliver, Landon Ranck, and Hannah Lee Robinson





