Pacific Conservatory Theatre Announces WAITRESS And More for Upcoming Season

Pacific Conservatory Theatre has announced its highly anticipated 61st season, featuring an extraordinary array of productions that promise to captivate and inspire audiences.

From timeless classics to contemporary favorites, this season offers something for everyone.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Book by Linda Woolverton

NOV 7 – DEC 22, 2024, Marian Theatre

Experience the enchanting musical Beauty and the Beast as Belle selflessly offers herself to a cursed Beast to free her imprisoned father. Inside the Beast's castle, Belle discovers a magical world, but time is ticking—unless the Beast learns to love, his household faces eternal doom. Don't miss this timeless Disney Classic at PCPA, featuring beloved musical numbers like "Be Our Guest" and "Beauty and the Beast," before it returns to the vault after December 31st!

Much Ado About Nothing

By William Shakespeare

FEB 13 – MAR 2, 2025, Marian Theatre

In Shakespeare's cherished comedy, love, wit, and mischief entwine in a tale of merry mix-ups and mistaken identities. Fresh from victory, the prince's army returns home, stirring the air with romance for the tender Claudio and Hero and an unparalleled battle of wits between Beatrice and Benedick. But laughter gives way to intrigue, as accusations fly and truths emerge in a mischievous game that may lead to heartbreak. Will truth and love win in this timeless Shakespearean favorite?

Sanctuary City

by Martina Majok

FEB 27 – MAR 16, 2025, Severson Theatre

In the powerful coming-of-age tale, Sanctuary City, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, two teenagers find solace in each other while navigating the harsh realities of living in Newark, NJ, in 2001. As their bond deepens, they grapple with the uncertainty of their futures and what they are willing to risk for each other in the only country they've known as home. Majok's poignant storytelling illuminates the sacrifices of DREAMers, lovers, and lifelong friends, weaving fractured time and memories in a play that transcends borders and genres.

Waitress

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles, Book by Jessie Nelson

APR 24 – MAY 11, 2025 Marian Theatre | JUN 19 – JUL 6, 2025, Solvang Festival Theater

Sara Bareilles' hit musical, Waitress, deliciously serves up a heartfelt story of love, liberation, and the pursuit of dreams. Jenna, a waitress and talented pie-maker, dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Finding comfort and creativity in her pies, Jenna channels her hopes and frustrations into her delicious creations. Joined by her two loyal friends and fellow waitresses, Becky and Dawn, who also dream of a better life, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. When she meets a charming Doctor, sparks fly, igniting a passionate romance that challenges Jenna to redefine her path. With music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress is “a little slice of heaven” (Entertainment Weekly)

Holmes and Watson

By Jeffrey Hatcher

JUN 26 – 29, 2025, Marian Theatre | JUL 11 – 26, 2025, Solvang Festival Theater

Sherlock Holmes is dead. Or at least he is believed to be. The great detective went over the Reichenbach falls with his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. But his body was never found. Three years later, Sherlock's best friend and sidekick, Dr. Watson, receives word that three men claiming to be Sherlock Holmes are being held in an asylum on a remote island. Watson makes his way to the island to disprove the imposters, but when he arrives nothing is as it seems, and identifying the real Sherlock turns into a deadly guessing game. In this gripping adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's original mystery, Jeffery Hatcher's Holmes and Watson is a twisty, tantalizing mystery that keeps its characters and audience alike guessing until the final moments.

Something Rotten!

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O'Farrell, Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick

JUL 17 – 26, 2025, Marian Theatre | AUG 1 -23, 2025, Solvang Festival Theater

Embark on a riotous journey as two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, aim to pen the world's first musical and just maybe outshine the Renaissance rockstar known as the bard. But along the way, the Bottom Brothers realize that stardom ultimately requires kicking up their heels and being true to thine own self. Something Rotten blends sixteenth-century Shakespearean wit with twenty-first-century Broadway flair in this uproariously entertaining romp. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Something Rotten was hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years," proving there's “nothing's as amazing as a musical.”

Songs For Nobodies

By Joanna Murray-Smith, Orchestrations by Andra Velis Simon

AUG 14 – 23, 2025, Marian Theatre | AUG 28 – SEP 7, 2025, Solvang Festival Theater

Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Edith Piaf, Billie Holiday, and Maria Callas. Step into the mesmerizing world of Songs for Nobodies, where the paths of some of the most legendary divas of all time intersect with those of everyday women in a captivating tale of inspiration and resilience. Through the sensational performance of award-winning actor/singer Bethany Thomas, audiences are taken on a journey of discovery through beloved songs like "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Crazy," "Amazing Grace," "Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do," and "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien." Don't miss this unforgettable one-woman tour-de-force that celebrates the universal truth that everybody has a story—and a song—worth hearing.

InterPlay

Get up close and personal with the groundbreaking plays of today and tomorrow!

Shoe

By Marisela Treviño Orta

SEP 19 & 22, 2025, Severson Theatre

“There was an old woman who lived in a shoe. She had so many children she didn't know what to do…”. After sacrificing her own future to care for her mother and sibling, Marta yearns for a life beyond the confines of her family's double-wide in Texas. But her siblings plot their own routes to freedom, which may mean leaving Marta behind. Come be part of the process! And be some of the first audiences anywhere to experience Shoe, a new play by award-winning playwright Marisela Treviño Orta (author of The River Bride & Wolf at the Door).

The Taming

By Lauren Gunderson

SEP 20 & 21, 2025, Severson Theatre

Prepare for a whirlwind of Tweets, endangered pandashrews, and an unexpected love for James Madison—all set against the backdrop of the Miss America pageant. In this hilarious, riotous, all-female “power-play” inspired by Shakespeare's Shrew, contestant Katherine isn't just vying for a crown; she's aiming for political revolution. All she needs is the help of an ultra-conservative senator's aide and a bleeding-heart liberal blogger. Lauren Gunderson, author of The Book of Will, brings you The Taming – a must-see comedy this election season that will have you laughing, gasping, and questioning the status quo.

Under a Baseball Sky

by José Cruz González

SEP 21 & 22, 2025, Severson Theatre

From acclaimed Central Coast playwright, José Cruz González (author of American Mariachi) comes a story about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican American community. When troublemaker Teo is put to work cleaning up a vacant lot belonging to his elderly neighbor, the unlikely pair forms a bond forged around the ghosts of their past and America's pastime. Under a Baseball Sky premiered last year at The Old Globe and is a “home run” of a story about hope and healing.

PCPA Outreach Tour

PCPA – Pacific Conservatory Theatre's Outreach Tour brings the experience of professional live theatre right to your school.

Blast Off

By Maya Malan-Gonzalez

Inspired by the first Latina astronaut, Dr. Ellen Ochoa, young and passionate Valentina dreams of following in her hero's footsteps. While Valentina's classmates cast her off, because she's a girl who enjoys ballet and her family doesn't enthusiastically support her, she finds confidence and inspiration in her new (imaginary) best friend, astronaut Ellen Ochoa. Valentina and Ellen navigate the world of big dreams, doubt, and education. They find out how the sciences and the arts work together and never let fear get in the way of learning!

El Ermitaño (Pastorela)

by Miguel Sabido

SPECIAL EVENT! LIMITED RUN! DEC 14th at 1:30pm and 7pm, Severson Theatre

El Ermitaño (The Hermit) is a captivating 60-minute play in Spanish, brimming with a harmonious blend of music, humor, and time-honored tradition. This theatrical gem encompasses the essential elements of a Pastorela: the angel, the devil, and the human experience while addressing the universal theme of the eternal struggle between good and evil, all set against the backdrop of the human condition. A wonderful Mexican traditional Christmas play by Miguel Sabido and presented in partnership with Tierra Blanca Arts Center.

PCPA's 61st season promises a diverse lineup that showcases the very best of live theatre. Subscriptions for all productions are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your seats, visit PCPA's website or contact the box office.

Season subscriptions are available! Purchase your subscription for great savings and the best seats! To get your season subscription call the box office at (805) 922-8313.

Single tickets for Season 61 will go on sale on September 13th! To purchase show tickets, please visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office at (805)922-8313.

