PCPA Announces 55th Summer Season

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is the knock-'m-dead, uproarious hit that will play in the Solvang Festival Theater from June 13 through June 30.

When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and he sets off down a ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the next Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because, murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind. He's juggling an affair with his married mistress and is falling for a distant cousin. A Gentleman's Guide was the most-nominated show of the 2014 season winning Best Musical awards from Tony-Awards, Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama League Awards.

The Tony Award winning musical Million Dollar Quartet features over 20 hit songs including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more. It will play June 20 - 29 in Santa Maria's Marian Theatre and July 5 - 28 in the outdoor Solvang Festival Theater. You're invited to sit in on the greatest jam session in rock 'n' roll history. On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought four legends together, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. That illustrious December Night at Sun Records in Memphis is brought to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations that is both poignant and funny with an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country smash hits.

The Addams Family, a new musical based on the Addams' characters, plays July 18 - 27 in Santa Maria's Marian Theatre and under the stars in the Solvang Festival Theater August 2 - 25. It's an original story, and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents.

Oscar Wilde's delectable wordplay is at the forefront of his sublime "trivial comedy for serious people," The Importance of Being Earnest. It plays in the Marian Theatre August 15 - 24 and the Solvang Festival Theatre August 29 - September 8. It does seem unthinkable but both Jack Worthing and Algernon Montcrief must assume the name "Earnest" in order to win their loves' hearts. The ladies are certain they could never be happily married to a man who was named something other than Earnest. But the lads' matrimonial plans may be thwarted by Jack's questionable lineage and the formidable Lady Bracknell, who is the mother of his intended and Algernon's aunt. Their dilemma leads to the most articulate hilarity in the history of theatre!

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman

Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak

Based on a novel by Roy Horniman

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Solvang Festival Theater

June 13 - 30

Million Dollar Quartet

Book by Colin Escott and

Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept and Directio by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins

Million Dollar Quartet is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036 (866) 378-7958 www.theatricalrights.com

Marian Theatre

Solvang Festival Theater

June 20 - 29

July 5 - 28



The Addams Family

A New Musical

Book by Marshall Brickman and

Rick Elice

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Based on Characters Created by Charles Addams

The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036 (866) 378-7958 www.theatricalrights.com

Marian Theatre

Solvang Festival Theater

July 18 - 27

August 2 - 25



The Importance of Being Earnest

by Oscar Wilde

Marian Theatre

Solvang Festival Theater

August 15 - 24

August 29 - September 8





