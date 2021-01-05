Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live From the Lobero Presents Pianos on State Featuring Zach Gill

The virtual event is available to stream now.

Jan. 5, 2021  

Live From The Lobero presents Pianos on State featuring Zach Gill, a virtual event that is available to stream now.

Learn more at https://www.lobero.org/events/pianos-on-state-zach-gill/.

The Lobero supports Pianos on State Street 2020. The theatre's beautiful piano was designed by artist Solange Aguilar.

The theatre also acknowledges its piano tuner, Jim Connelly, who has been a part of the Lobero Family for many years.

Zach Gill is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter most known for his work with ALO and Jack Johnson. He's performed for presidents, alongside rock stars, on television, and in historic venues throughout the world. Now, the Lobero and Pianos on State are honored that he is lending his talent to our collaboration. Until we can bring him to our stage to play live, enjoy this delightful virtual performance!

Read more about Zach here https://zachgill.com



