Live From the Lobero Announces Two More Live Stream Events

Santa Barbara's historic Lobero Theatre has announced two more live stream events. On Friday, October 23 the Lobero will host a live streamed performance by the Charles Lloyd Ocean Trio featuring Gerald Clayton and Anthony Wilson and on Friday, November 13, the theater hosts a live stream show by Steppenwolf's John Kay. Both shows will begin streaming at 8pm PST. KT Tunstall's concert, which took place this summer, is available to stream now in the Lobero concert library.



Tickets for all live stream shows are $15 and are available now at the Lobero Theatre's Website. Those who are able to make a donation to support the live music experience at the Lobero Theatre and other venues around the country are welcome to contribute more when they purchase their tickets. Proceeds from the shows will go towards supporting the Lobero Theatre and a donation will be made to NIVA, the National Independent Venue Association.



The Lobero Theatre is one of the oldest theaters in the country. For almost 150 years, the Lobero has featured some of the world's greatest artists. Since closing its doors to limit the spread of COVID-19, the venue has lost over $1 million in critical earned income. Like every theater, nightclub, and performing arts center in America, the Lobero faces an uncertain future. When ultimately allowed to reopen, the Lobero and others will need to survive with reduced occupancy, in order to safely socially distance. A great many venues are likely to disappear, before ever getting back to live audience.



Live from the Lobero Producer/Director Byl Carruthers brought the Lobero a concept of "contactless performances" to be livestreamed as inexpensive pay-per-view concerts. Carruthers says, "Since the pandemic started, the artists' free "livestreams-from-home" have helped us all get along, but venues and artists need a sustainable model to survive!" He adds, "We're hoping to create a template that can work for the Lobero, and others, as well."



Carruthers' safety-centric production model involves a forensically small crew using various assigned entrances. In addition to PPE, temperature, and symptom checks while entering the building, all crew members will bring their own food and remain in their specific space for the entire production. Some of the technicians perform their tasks from individual rooms. Others never come within 15 feet of the artists. They are only to leave their room, or position, to use one of the eight assigned bathrooms and stalls. After set-up, the day before show day, the stage, doors, hallways, and rooms, will all be disinfected to meet COVID-19 sanitation guidelines. On show day, no one other than the artist(s) walks on to the performance stage. Artists arrive through stage doors and take their place on-stage, perform, and exit, without making any contact with the crew.

