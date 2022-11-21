First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; Drama Dogs' COLLECTED STORIES Leads Best Play

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings - 11/21/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christina McCarthy - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 93%

Meredith Cabaniss - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 7%

Meredith Cabanisss - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 0

Best Dance Production

RITE OF SPRING - Hatlan Theatre 50%

SELAH DANCE COLLECTIVE - Hatlen Theater 50%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Katie Laris - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 62%

Kitty Balay - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 23%

Amy Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 8%

Amy Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 8%

Best Direction Of A Play

Emily Trask - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 29%

Sara Rademacher - THE WOLVES - Sbcc theatre group 29%

Jonathan Fox - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 21%

Katie Laris - RIPCORD - Sbcc theatre 21%

Best Ensemble Performance

INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 52%

COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs 24%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - theatre group sbcc 24%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Vickie Scott - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UCSB Ballet Studio Theater 55%

Jennifer Zornow - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 45%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Potter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 79%

Jonathan Swoboda - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 21%

Best Performer In A Musical

Nicholis Sheley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 53%

George Walker - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 40%

Emily Trask - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 7%

Best Performer In A Play

Felicia Hall - COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs Theatre 81%

Jennie Greenberry - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 13%

Will Block - THE WICKHAMS - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%

Andy Philpot - MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 0

Best Play

COLLECTED STORIES - Drama dogs 42%

MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 23%

AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 19%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Theatre Group at SBCC 15%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patricia L. Frank - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Theatre Group at SBCC 50%

Vickie Scott - SPECTRAL FREQUENCIES - UCSB 38%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre group sbcc 6%

Jason Bolen - NATIVE GARDENS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daniel Sabraw - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 44%

Paul Canter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 28%

Willie Simpson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 11%

Hannah Brudney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre group sbcc 6%

Nick Ehlen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 6%

Sierra Anastasia - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Lexi Rhodes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Justin Davanzo - RIPCORD - Sbcc 61%

Hattie Ugoretz - THE WOLVES - Theatre group sbcc 28%

Toby Tropper - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 11%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BYE BYE BIRDIE - La Colina Junior High School 80%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 20%

Favorite Local Theatre

AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 37%

UCSB 26%

SBCC theatre 21%

PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 16%