Ensemble Theatre Company to Remount VINCENT for Two Performances Only
Directed by SB Independent Award-winner Brian McDonald, the production features Charles Pasternak.
.Ensemble Theatre Company has announced its remount of its tour-de-force one-man show Vincent, which was presented at The Santa Barbara Museum of Art in March to sold-out audiences. Vincent is the critically lauded play that paints a thoughtful, imaginary scenario about one of the most famous names in the art world, Vincent van Gogh. Excerpts from the hundreds of letters exchanged between the artist and his brother Theo, form the basis of this intimately-scaled play. Directed by SB Independent Award-winner Brian McDonald, the production features Charles Pasternak, award-winning actor and Designate Artistic Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare, in the dual roles of Vincent and Theo.
Charles Donelan of the Santa Barbara Independent was in attendance for the performance at SBMA and had this to say about the production: "It's a great story, full of insight into the intense emotional attachments that animated Van Gogh's life. Vincent satisfies our urge to know more about the artist's private life without succumbing to the temptation to make overly facile explanations. Charles Pasternak delivers the script's changes in a warm, fluid performance that's a model of pacing and clarity. Vincent may not be the last word on its subject, but it is an excellent introduction to some of the critical moments in Van Gogh's miraculous creative decade."
Originally presented by the Guthrie Theatre, this multi-image dramatic staging received rave reviews when it was toured with Leonard Nimoy playing the one extraordinary role. Nimoy spent years researching the over 500 letters that survived, using them as the basis for Vincent, which he performed for over 100 performances in 35 cities to unanimous acclaim. Actor Jim Jarrett assumed the role in 1994, playing to sold-out audiences in performing arts centers, theaters and museums throughout the world. The New York Times calls Vincent "compelling, humorous, inspiring and most of all, educational. Those who attend will never be able to look at Vincent or his work the same way again."
DATES AND TIMES
Vincent will be at The New Vic for two performances on Sunday May 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Seating is reserved, and tickets are $30. Proceeds from the event will benefit ETC's education and outreach programs, which foster theater programs throughout the year for local youth. Tickets may be purchased online at www.etcsb.org or by calling the box office at 805.965.5400.
For information about the Vincent Van Gogh exhibit at The Santa Barbara Museum of Art please visit their website at www.sbma.net. The exhibit closes May 22, 2022.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
Brian McDonald (Director) is an award-winning actor, director and educator with over 30 years of experience. He appeared in the National Tours of Miss Saigon and Forever Plaid and on the stages of the Denver Center, Theatre Virginia, The Lyric Stage, La Miranda performing Arts Center, Ensemble Theatre Company, Pasadena Playhouse, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, Rubicon Theatre Company and the Ahmanson, among others. As an actor, Brian was honored with the Ventura Mayors' Arts Award for Emerging Artist, LA Weekly's Best Supporting Actor Award, and an Independent Award for his performance in the one-man-show, Buyer and Cellar. Most recently, Brian directed It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, for ETC. Other directing credits include the critically acclaimed World Premiere of A Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, A Tuna Christmas, The Sunset Limited (with Joe Spano and Tucker Smallwood), Bus Stop (5 Ovation nominations including Best Play), MASTER HAROLD... and the boys (nominated for 3 Ovation awards Including Best Play) and the World Premiere musical, Hello! My Baby, written and conceived by Tony-nominated, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner, Cheri Steinkellner. He also conceived and directed the critically acclaimed holiday musical revue, A Rubicon Family Christmas. Brian's work as a director has earned him an Independent Award and StageScene LA Award for Best Director.Charles Pasternak (Theo van Gogh) is thrilled to be returning to work with ETC. Previously at Ensemble, Charles played Adolphe in Creditors (Indy Award), directed by Jonathan Fox. Regional credits include American Players Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Clarence Brown Theatre, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Denver Center, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Shakespeare Center Los Angeles, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Coachella Valley Repertory, three seasons with Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, and four seasons with Shakespeare Santa Cruz, among many more. Charles is the Designate Artistic Director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare, where he will take over the role full time in 2023; he is the Founding Artistic Director of The Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company. For more info about Charles please visit www.charlespasternak.com.About ETC
Founded in 1979, Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) is Santa Barbara's award-winning leading professional theater company. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Jonathan Fox, ETC has attracted accomplished performing artists from around the country. Scott Devine has recently joined ETC as its new Managing Director.