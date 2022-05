Ensemble Theatre Company to Remount VINCENT for Two Performances Only

Charles Donelan of the Santa Barbara Independent was in attendance for the performance at SBMA and had this to say about the production: "It's a great story, full of insight into the intense emotional attachments that animated Van Gogh's life. Vincent satisfies our urge to know more about the artist's private life without succumbing to the temptation to make overly facile explanations. Charles Pasternak delivers the script's changes in a warm, fluid performance that's a model of pacing and clarity. Vincent may not be the last word on its subject, but it is an excellent introduction to some of the critical moments in Van Gogh's miraculous creative decade."