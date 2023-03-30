Ensemble Theatre Company Partners With ONE TREE PLANTED For Upcoming Production of THE CHILDREN

Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara's professional theatre company, has announced a partnership with "One Tree Planted," a non-profit that aims to plant trees in California. For every ticket purchased for the upcoming play, The Children, Ensemble Theatre Company will plant one tree.

"Our upcoming play, The Children, explores the effects of climate change on our planet and what one generation owes to the next," said Scott DeVine, Ensemble Theatre Company's managing director. "The mission of "One Tree Planted" complements the show's storyline and this partnership expands the way in which Ensemble Theatre Company influences and impacts the community we serve. We believe there is no better way to honor the sentiment of The Children, while recognizing the ideal of Earth Month, than to help the environment by planting trees on behalf of our audience."

The objectives of this new partnership include:

Supporting reforestation efforts in California

Empowering consumers with sustainable actions

Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration

Planting trees is consistently identified as one of the best ways to combat the damaging effects of climate change. Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat for over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. Trees also provide lasting social impact by providing jobs to over 1.6 billion people, empowering women in underdeveloped nations, and supporting communities that are devastated by environmental damage.

The partnership is designed to be a simple way for Ensemble Theatre Company's audience to give back and get involved in reforestation right here in California. For every ticket sold to The Children, Ensemble Theatre Company will partner with "One Tree Planted" to plant one tree. The trees are planted by "One Tree Planted's" local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas where deforestation has occurred in California.

The Children, written by Lucy Kirkwood, directed by Jenny Sullivan and starring Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis was called by The Guardian, in 2019, one of the greatest theatrical works of the last 20 years. Set at a remote cottage on the coast of Britain after a tsunami wreaks havoc on a nuclear reactor, a married couple's lives are further disrupted by the mysterious appearance of a long-lost colleague, who confronts them with a stunning moral dilemma: what does the older generation owe to those who are young? The Children, is a play that will leave audiences questioning their own role in the world and the impact of their choices on future generations.

The Children will begin previews on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.