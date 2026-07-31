BRAVA Album to Launch Paulina Aguirre's Tour at EastWest Studios

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Latin GRAMMY winner Paulina Aguirre introduced her new studio album BRAVA with a live performance at EastWest Studios in Hollywood, a recording space with a history that includes Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Adele, and Lady Gaga. Aguirre performed all seven tracks from BRAVA for an invited audience, giving guests their first live experience of the album in full. Attendees included two-time Academy Award nominee Allan Rich, recording engineer Lenise Bent, Latin GRAMMY-winning pianist Otmaro Ruiz, Academy Award nominee Sedareh Samandari, producer Habib Zargarpour, and actress Pooja Batra, alongside additional Latin GRAMMY winners, nominees, composers, producers, and entertainment executives. The event was sponsored by Warson Wine, Hive20, and Charles & Company.

Latin GRAMMY winner, five-time Latin GRAMMY nominee, and Viña del Mar International Song Festival winner Paulina Aguirre enters a powerful new chapter with the international launch of BRAVA, her latest studio album celebrating strength, authenticity, and artistic evolution.

On July 16, Aguirre unveiled BRAVA with an exclusive live performance at the iconic EastWest Studios in Hollywood—one of the world's most storied recording spaces, where legends including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Adele, Lady Gaga, and many others have recorded.

During the intimate showcase, Aguirre performed all seven tracks from BRAVA, offering invited guests a first live experience of the album in its entirety.

'Launching BRAVA at EastWest Studios was incredibly special—it's a place filled with musical history and energy,' says Aguirre. 'This album is about courage, transformation, and authenticity, and performing it live for the first time in such an iconic space felt like the perfect beginning to this new chapter. I'm excited to continue sharing this music with audiences across the world.'

Momentum continued on July 22 in Mexico City, where Aguirre attended The Latin Recording Academy's Best New Artist Showcase, part of its official Latin GRAMMY programming. The event brought together artists including Reik and Paloma Morphy, alongside Academy members, media, and industry leaders in celebration of emerging voices in Latin music.

On July 23, Aguirre performed at the prestigious ExpoCompositores Festival—one of the most significant gatherings for songwriters and producers in the Spanish-speaking world—sharing the stage with Beto Cuevas (La Ley), Humberto Gatica, El Dasa, Pablo Hurtado (Camila), and acclaimed composer and producer Pablo Aguirre, who was honored for his outstanding contributions to Latin music.

The BRAVA International Tour continues August 9 at the Milano Latin Festival, one of Europe's premier Latin music events, where Aguirre will perform for an audience of more than 16,000. While in Italy, she will also participate in Ecuadorian National Day celebrations in Milan alongside Ecuador's diplomatic representatives, further underscoring her role as a cultural ambassador.

The tour will then continue to Ecuador, where Aguirre will perform at Quito's La Casa de la Música alongside Latin GRAMMY-winning Panamanian band Rabanes, bringing BRAVA to audiences in her home country.

From Hollywood to Mexico City, Milan, and Quito, Paulina Aguirre continues to expand her global reach while representing Ecuador on some of the industry's most prominent stages. BRAVA marks a defining milestone in a career dedicated to connecting cultures and inspiring audiences worldwide.

Aguirre, a five-time Latin GRAMMY nominee and winner of the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, is continuing to promote BRAVA with appearances beyond the Hollywood launch, including a stop in Mexico City.

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