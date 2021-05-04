BWW Previews: CLUE at Anacapa School Performing Arts

Breaking news! The police have been dispatched to Boddy Manor on a homicide call. Our reporters are on the scene, trying to determine the details of who killed whom, where in the manor the body was found, and how was the murder was committed!

The suspects include a Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, and Mr. Green--all guests of the mansion's occupant, the late Mr. Boddy. These guests each had their own business to attend to with the deceased Mr. Boddy; there is also a houseful of servants and hired hands in the mansion that shouldn't be overlooked as potential suspects during the investigation.

Though the evidence will have to be considered, several of the suspects were eager to comment on the unfolding situation. The mysterious Miss Scarlet, who runs a top-secret agency for classified affairs in Washington D.C, believes the police should be looking at fellow mansion guest, Mrs. Peacock. "I think she'd hiding something," Scarlett says. Mr. Green agrees with Miss Scarlet: "I know her," he says of Peacock. "She's questionable. I don't know about the legality of all her activities."

When asked about her involvement, Mrs. Peacock, known for her charitable endeavors, bristled. "I don't know what would make them think that. I'm very faithful to God. I would never commit a murder, and I think it is an atrocity that they would accuse me." She then offers her own conclusions. "I definitely have my own suspicion. I don't like Professor Plum, she seems quiet, but snarky and intellectual. I don't like that combination. She could pull something off."

Professor Plum, another government employee, believes the culprit to be Mr. Green, whom she describes as very shady. "Nobody is that clumsy," she says of the bumbling Green, who managed to spill champagne on our reporter. Meanwhile, Mrs. White and Boddy manor maid, Yvette, point the finger at each other.

For more on this continuing story, don't miss Anacapa School's production of Clue, running May 15th and 16th outdoors at the Anacapa campus. This live, socially distanced production will give audiences a full re-creation of the night in question, answering critical questions in this investigation. The cast includes the vivacious Miss Scarlet (Hendry Hardt); sexy French maid Yvette (India Darling); the cranky cook (Alejandra Torres); the clumsy and highly allergic Mr. Green (Quinn Williams); blustering military man Colonel Mustard (Daniel Torres); the dark and spooky Mrs. White (Isabelle Linares); the god-fearing Mrs. Peacock (Julia Minor); the esteemed Professor Plum (Kyra Siegan); Wadsworth, the butler (Aidan Murray); and the mysterious Mr. Boddy (Marco DiPadova). Featuring faculty member Christian Eckert as the narrator, and directed by Samantha Eve. Live accompaniment by Kacey Link.

The cast of students is excited to be a part of this play in a time when most theaters have ceased production. "It's such a scary, hard time," says Hardt. "This is funny and uplifting, and it feels normal. It's something anyone would enjoy right now." The students also hope that putting on a show outside will inspire more theaters to explore alternative venue options until it's safe to open up houses again. Says Alejandra Torres: "It's not common that schools and theaters are having plays right now, so it's really special."

The students also rave about the humor of this piece, calling it perfect for the times because it's a respite from the seriousness of the world. "There are an insane amount of twists that you never see coming," says Siegan. "It's silly and exciting and you're on the edge of your seat the entire time!"

To reserve tickets, contact Samantha Eve at Samantha@anacapaschool.org