A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Ensemble Theatre Company This Holiday Season

Ensemble Theatre Company will present the second show of its 2022-23 Season, an all-new take on the holiday favorite, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Patrick Barlow (The 39 Steps) and directed by Jamie Torcellini. A CHRISTMAS CAROL begins previews on Thursday, December 1 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, December 3 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Patrick Barlow, writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps, has refashioned Charles Dickens' holiday classic A Christmas Carol into an inventively comic holiday delight filled with humor and heart. Under the direction of ETC favorite Jamie Torcellini, five actors bring Dickens' vast array of beloved characters to life. You won't want to miss this delightful holiday treat for the entire family!

Santa Barbara's professional theatre company, Ensemble Theatre Company, invites you to join us for a new take on a classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. Rekindle or begin a new tradition with your whole family by enjoying live theatre as only ETC can present it in the beautiful New Vic theatre.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Jamie Torcellini (Director) For ETC, Jamie has directed The 39 Steps, and Tell Me on a Sunday, and starred in The Mystery of Irma Vep and School for Lies. Jamie has performed in many Broadway shows since 1980, including CATS (Mr. Mistoffelees), Little Johnny Jones (Standby to Donny Osmond), Me and My Girl (Standby for Jim Dale), Jerome Robbins Broadway, Beauty and the Beast (LeFou), and the original company of Billy Elliot, among others. Regional credits: Drag - The Musical (Drunk Jerry), Hamlet, Young Frankenstein (Igor), Spamalot (Patsy), and so many others. Directing credits include several productions of The 39 Steps, The Mystery of Irma Vep, My Fair Lady, and The Producers. He also assisted on both of the Stuart Little films starring Geena Davis and Hugh Laurie. He has been a teacher of Musical Theatre and Tap at AMDA, Comedy Improv for several institutions, and for 2 years toured internationally as a backup singer/dancer for Liza Minnelli.

Patrick Barlow (Playwright) His Olivier-nominated adaptation of A Christmas Carol has played both Off-Broadway and London's West End while his 4-person adaptation of The 39 Steps has played in over forty countries worldwide, winning Olivier, Helpmann, Moliere and Tony Awards and making Patrick the most performed playwright in America in 2012 and 2013.

The cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL features Mark Capri as "Scrooge," who has starred as "Henry Higgins" in My Fair Lady, "King Arthur" in Camelot, and "Hermocrates" in The Triumph of Love, all here locally at the Santa Barbara CLO or the Granada Theatre. Also appearing in a variety of roles are Jenna Cardia who last starred as "Miss Bates" in ETC's musical adaptation ofEmma; Regina Fernandez who is making her ETC debut and has appeared as "Bumbrake" in Peter and the Starcatcher at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Bo Foxworth, who was beloved in ETC's 2014 production of Amadeus, and who has starred Off-Broadway in the smash-hit As Bees in Honey Drown and in L.A. in Antaeus Theatre's Cloud 9 (LA Drama Critics Circle and Stage Raw Best Actor Winner); and Louis Lotorto, who has appeared in six ETC productions including The 39 Steps (also by Patrick Barlow and directed by Jamie Torcellini), Amadeus and Buried Child.

Scenic design is by Stephen Gifford. Lighting design is by Helena Kuukka. Sound design is by Randall Robert Tico. Costume design is by Marcy Froehlich. Properties design is by Kevin Williams. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA. Anna Jensen is the Dramaturg. The Production Stage Manager is Jessica Haro.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is made possible through the generosity of ETC's 2022-23 Season Sponsor Dana White, with additional sponsorship from Gwen and Henry Baker, Mercedes Millington and John C. Mithun, and Montecito Bank & Trust.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

A CHRISTMAS CAROL previews on Thursday, December 1 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, December 3 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm; with added performances on Sunday, December 4 at 7:00pm; Tuesday, December 6 at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 10 at 4:00pm.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY COVID PROTOCOLS AT THE NEW VIC

The New Vic has upgraded its theater's ventilation system to meet current standards, including higher grade filters and bringing in 40% outdoor air. Lobby restrooms have additional air-purifying stations. Please check www.etcsb.org for any updated procedures before your scheduled performance date.