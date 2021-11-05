Young Women's Choral Projects of San Francisco Will Present ANGELIC VOICES and CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

Young Women's Choral Projects of San Francisco (YWCP) will kick-off its 10th anniversary season with two holiday performances in December. Led by Founding Director Susan McMane, YWCP will present its annual Carols by Candlelight, as part of the Old First Concert Series on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. PST. The candle-lit concert will feature the premier ensemble Young Women's Chorus, performing Benjamin Britten's A Ceremony of Carols with harpist Chloe Tula, as well as music by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Javier Busto, Christine Donkin, Randall Thompson and many contemporary settings of traditional carols. This popular annual concert has become a holiday tradition for many San Franciscans.



On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. PST, YWCP will present Angelic Voices at Calvary Presbyterian Church, San Francisco. The holiday showcase will feature all four of YWCP choruses, with music by Benjamin Britten, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Abbie Betinis, Randall Thompson, Michael Kaulkin and more. Tickets for both holiday performances are available online at ywcp.org.



As the first performances in Young Women Choral Project's 10th anniversary season, the December concerts will also mark the beginning of McMane's final season, as she is set to retire in July 2022. Dr. McMane launched YWCP in 2012 and has led YWCP to grow to six ensembles of more than 100 young women, ages 4 to 18. The Board of Directors will appoint an interim director for YWCP's 2022-2023 season, when it will launch an international search for the next artistic director.