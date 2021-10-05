Young Women's Choral Projects Announces 10th Anniversary Season

Today, Young Women's Choral Projects of San Francisco Founding Director Susan McMane announced the performances for its 10th anniversary season.

Season highlights include the annual Carols by Candlelight, in which YWCP's premier ensemble Young Women's Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten's A Ceremony of Carols with harpist Meredith Clark; Boundless Grace, an immersive performance at Grace Cathedral featuring Young Women's Chorus, San Francisco Ballet Training Ensemble and guest artists; the 10th anniversary gala concert and annual fundraiser April in Paris; the Spring Showcase concert Our Wonderful World with all YWCP ensembles, featuring the world premiere of "We're More Alike than Unalike" by Rollo Dilworth; and Au Revoir, the Young Women's Chorus summer tour send-off concert. Tickets for all performances are available online at ywcp.org.



"Young Women's Choral Projects 10th anniversary season is designed to showcase the unique power and beauty of our young women's voices," says Dr. McMane. "We will perform music from all ages-including chant and contemporary compositions, mini-masterworks and a cappella motets-all centered around the wisdom of the feminine spirit and the empowerment of young women."



The Young Women's Chorus opens the season with Carols by Candlelight, as part of the Old First Concert Series on Sunday, December 5, 2021. The candle-lit concert includes Benjamin Britten's A Ceremony of Carols performed in full with harpist Meredith Clark, as well as music by Hildegard von Bingen, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Javier Busto, Randall Thompson and many contemporary settings of traditional carols. YWCP will also present Angelic Voices at Calvary Presbyterian Church, San Francisco on December 11, 2021. The holiday showcase will feature all four of YWCP choruses, with music by Benjamin Britten, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Abbie Betinis, Randall Thompson, Michael Kaulkin and more.



The 10th anniversary season continues on Saturday, February 19, 2022 with Boundless Grace in partnership with Grace Cathedral. The Young Women's Chorus will join forces with the San Francisco Ballet School Training Ensemble and guest instrumentalists as the cathedral removes its pews, with the audience moving throughout the cathedral. Music from the Middle Ages to contemporary works sweep away limitations and fill the cathedral with boundless grace.



In the spring, YWCP will host the 10th Anniversary Gala, April in Paris at Calvary Presbyterian Church on April 30, 2022. The French-themed annual gala concert and fundraiser will feature a wine and cheese reception, a concert by the Young Women's Chorus, followed by a sit-down dinner and live auction. Offering a preview of the Chorus' upcoming summer concert tour in France, the evening will feature the music of French composers Gabriel Fauré, Francis Poulenc, and Claude Debussy.



All of YWCP's choruses-Arietta Singers, Prelude Chorus, Allegro Chorus, Vivo Chorus, and the Young Women's Chorus-will come together at the end of the season for Our Wonderful World, on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Calvary Presbyterian Church. The concert will highlight pieces that celebrate our natural world and the diversity of people who are in it. Music includes a world premiere "We're More Alike than Unalike" by Rollo Dilworth on words by Maya Angelou, and "The Peace of Wild Things" by Sean Ivory on a text by Wendell Berry.



Before the Young Women's Chorus heads off on their summer tour of France, they will perform for a final time in San Francisco with Susan McMane at Au Revoir on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Showcasing the versatility of YWCP's premier ensemble, the program will feature the sacred and secular music which will be sung in France's great cathedrals, complete with a cappella chant and motets, music by French composers with organ, African-American spirituals, and American contemporary works. Artistic Director Susan McMane leads the Young Women's Chorus in a farewell concert, which is also her last performance with YWCP before setting off on tour and her retirement.



Shortly after rehearsals for the 10th anniversary season began, YWCP celebrated the milestone with a free, outdoor mini performance on Sunday, September 12, 2021 on the steps of Calvary Presbyterian Church in San Francisco.



Dr. McMane launched YWCP in 2012 and has led YWCP to grow to six ensembles of more than 100 young women, ages 4 to 18. The Board of Directors will appoint an interim director for YWCP's 2022-2023 season, when it will launch an international search for the next artistic director.