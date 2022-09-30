Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Yerba Buena Center For The Arts Presents Liz Lerman's WICKED BODIES

Performances run Fridayâ€“Sunday, October 28â€“30, 2022.

Register for San Francisco News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022 Â 
Yerba Buena Center For The Arts Presents Liz Lerman's WICKED BODIES

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts will present Wicked Bodies, an interactive dance-theater piece by visionary choreographer and YBCA Senior Fellow Liz Lerman. Performances take place Friday, October 28-Sunday, October 30 at The Blue Shield of California Theater in San Francisco.

Wicked Bodies reflects on many issues centering women and their bodies that have persisted for centuries: fear of bodily functions, horror at what knowledge women might possess, disgust at the way women carry on their daily existence, and the crumbling of beauty as women age. This timely work explores the culture of old crones, evil stepmothers, and the use of the female body as a source of fear by governments and institutions.

The inspiration for the work came after Lerman visited an art exhibition at the Scottish National Gallery entitled Witches and Wicked Bodies. The exhibition covered 500 years of prints and drawings of witches. Lerman was struck by how women's bodies were depicted as strange, lethal, and poisonous-yet also powerful.

"Every culture has its witches and every historical period-even now-has its witches," said Lerman. "So when you realize that thousands of these women who were depicted were criminalized and essentially murdered completely legally, I thought this was something worth looking more into."

Part epic, part fable, Wicked Bodies investigates ways in which anti-patriarchal wisdom has emerged over time even as it has been misunderstood, negated, and legislated against.

Following its premiere at the Green Music Center in Sonoma in April, Wicked Bodies toured to Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and Arizona State University's ASU Gammage before landing at YBCA. Co-choreographed by Keith Thompson, each performance invites local dancers to be part of the experience and performance. Lerman's cast of performers includes Will Bond, Leah Cox, Miko Doi-Smith, nia love, Paloma McGregor, Ruby Morales, Elisa GarcÃ­a-Radcliffe, Vincent E. Thomas, and the local dancers performing at YBCA will include Cecilia Loretta Egidi, Jo Kreiter, Valerie LÃ¢m, Nicole Hielscher, Carola Zertuche, SAMMAY PeÃ±aflor Dizon, Amber Julian, Giuliana Blasi, and My-Linh Le.

The theater at YBCA will be transformed into an intimate space for this production, with audiences seated in small, interactive pods for the first act, before the performers move to the stage for the second act.

Wicked Bodies is presented in conjunction with a major new multidisciplinary exhibition Brett Cook & Liz Lerman: Reflection & Action. A retrospective in forward motion, this deep dive into the past, present, and future of these two artists' revolutionary practices is free and open to the public beginning Thursday, October 20, with a large public opening celebration on Sunday, October 30 from 4-7pm, following the 2pm performance of Wicked Bodies.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Yerba Buena Center For The Arts Presents Liz Lerman's WICKED BODIESYerba Buena Center For The Arts Presents Liz Lerman's WICKED BODIES
September 30, 2022

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts will present Wicked Bodies, an interactive dance-theater piece by visionary choreographer and YBCA Senior Fellow Liz Lerman. Performances take place Friday, October 28â€“Sunday, October 30 at The Blue Shield of California Theater in San Francisco.Â Â 
Video: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANYVideo: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
September 29, 2022

South Bay Musical Theatre is presentingÂ COMPANY, the TonyÂ® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim, with book by George Furth. Get a first look at the trailer for the production here!
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present 19th Annual New Works Festival in NovemberTheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present 19th Annual New Works Festival in November
September 29, 2022

This Fall, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the 19thÂ AnnualÂ New Works Festival, providing Bay Area theatre lovers an advance look at tomorrowâ€™s hits. The festival runsÂ November 6-13, 2022Â atÂ Montalvo Arts Center.
BLUES IS A WOMAN is in Concert at Berkeley's Freight & SalvageBLUES IS A WOMAN is in Concert at Berkeley's Freight & Salvage
September 29, 2022

BLUES IS A WOMAN'sÂ inception was first workshopped at the Freight & Salvage in 2016. It made its theatrical debut in San Francisco in 2017, with a month long, sold out run and fantastic reviews.Â Now following a two year post-pandemic hiatus, show creator Pamela Rose isÂ Re-launchingÂ BLUES IS A WOMAN â€“ In Concert.
Bay Area Cabaret Opens Season With MEOW MEOWBay Area Cabaret Opens Season With MEOW MEOW
September 29, 2022

Bay Area CabaretÂ announced its 2022-23 season starring five exceptional and critically acclaimed cabaret, jazz and Broadway artists, all to be presented at the famedÂ Venetian Room, Fairmont San Francisco, beginning Sunday, October 30 through Sunday, May 14.