West Coast Premiere of THE HEADLANDS to be Presented at American Conservatory Theater in February

American Conservatory Theater has announced the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Obie Award-winning Bay Area playwright Christopher Chen's The Headlands. Directed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon, this striking, thought-provoking 21st-century noir explores the hidden power of stories untold and the flawed narratives we tell ourselves. The Headlands will perform at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater - 415 Geary St., San Francisco) February 9-March 5, 2023. Press night for The Headlands will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Tickets ($25-$110) and are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at www.act-sf.org.

For true crime fan Henry Wong, his father's unexplained death is the ultimate cold case. But as he digs into the SFPD evidence, he's haunted by the myths and misdirections of his own family history. How did his parents really meet? What's behind the detective's warnings about the case? And what is hidden in the Marin Headlands? After its acclaimed world premiere at New York's Lincoln Center Theater in 2020, The Headlands comes home to San Francisco in a brand-new production.

"I am excited to explore this deeply personal story of family, memory, and The City all in the spirit of a true SF noir," said MacKinnon. "Moral ambiguity and the chase of the American Dream abound. Chris Chen has written a play for our moment, and we have assembled a fantastic cast of actors to bring his story to life."

"I am thrilled beyond measure to be bringing The Headlands to A.C.T., and to be working with Pam MacKinnon to bring it to life," adds Chen. "The Headlands is my love letter to San Francisco, the city I spent my entire life in-from birth, up to right now. To share this play with my hometown-a place I feel so deeply in my bones-will be one of the most personally meaningful moments of my career."

The cast for The Headlands includes (in alphabetical order): Keiko Shimosato Carreiro (Pat/Older Leena), Sam Jackson (Jess), Charles Shaw Robinson (Walter/Detective), Erin Mei-Ling Stuart (Leena), Jomar Tagatac (Tom), Phil Wong (Henry), and Johnny M. Wu (George).

The creative team for The Headlands includes: Pam MacKinnon (Director), Alexander V. Nichols (Scenic & Projection Designer), Lydia Tanji (Costume Designer), Wen-Ling Liao (Lighting Designer), Leah Gelpe (Sound Designer), Byron Au Yong (Composer), Ben Chau-Chiu (Assistant Director), and Natalie Greene (Intimacy Coach).

In connection with The Headlands, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events-many of which are presented free of charge-that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

Drinks & Drama Friday:



Friday, February 10, 6 p.m.

Join us for a party before the show with a local DJ, drink specials, and more!

Audience Exchanges:



Tuesday, February 21, 7 p.m. | Sunday, February 26, 2 p.m. | Wednesday, March 1, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.

Pride Night:



Wednesday, February 22, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A revamped pre- and post-show party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.

Open Captioned Performance:



Saturday, February 25, 2 p.m. performance

At this performance, the dialogue will be displayed on a screen at the front of the stage on house left. To purchase seats in the best viewing section, please use code CAPTION when ordering.

Tasting Night:



Tuesday, February 28, 6:30 p.m.

Meet fellow theatergoers and get to know one of our local vendors at this hosted event before the show.

PlayTime:



Saturday, March 4, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.