WICKED, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More Set for BroadwaySF 2024/25 Season

BroadwaySF has unveiled the seven Broadway musicals that will make up the 2024/2025 season. The season will kick off with the return of the Broadway sensation, WICKED (August 28–October 13, 2024), followed by the five-time 2023 Tony Award winning musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO (November 5–December 1, 2024). Kicking off 2025, BroadwaySF will present the four-time 2023 Tony Award winning musical and recent Grammy Winner® for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT (January 7–26, 2025), followed by the 2022 Olivier Award winning Best Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (February 12–March 9, 2025). In spring 2025, BroadwaySF will present the 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE (May 13–June 8, 2025), followed by the inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (June 3–22, 2025). Closing out the 2024/25 season, BroadwaySF will present the hilarious new musical, & JULIET (July 1–27, 2025).

Plus, BroadwaySF announced a special return engagement of HAMILTON (November 27, 2024–January 5, 2025). 2024/25 Members get immediate first access to purchase tickets once they renew their membership or become a new Member.

Memberships (starting at $429.50) are on sale now at broadwaysf.com. Current BroadwaySF members can renew through their BroadwaySF account at broadwaysf.com/renewal or by calling BroadwaySF Audience Services at 888-746-1799 (Option 2). Individual single tickets for all productions will go on sale to the public at a later date.

“We are thrilled to unveil our highly anticipated 2024/25 season, filled with vibrant productions that promise to engage, inspire, and provoke thought among audiences throughout the entire San Francisco Bay Area,” said BroadwaySF Managing Director Rainier Koeners. “We invite you to partake in this celebration of live entertainment and experience the magic that happens when the heartbeat of Broadway meets the vibrant pulse of San Francisco.”

In addition to presenting first-run national tours direct from Broadway, BroadwaySF will also continue to present the finest touring entertainment, including other Broadway shows, touring acts, live music, lectures, and other world-class arts events.

2024/25 SEASON AT-A-GLANCE



WICKED

AUGUST 28 – OCTOBER 13, 2024

ORPHEUM THEATRE



WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO

NOVEMBER 5 – DECEMBER 1, 2024

CURRAN THEATER

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone.



Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.



**SPECIAL SEASON ADD-ON**

HAMILTON

NOVEMBER 27, 2024 – JANUARY 5, 2025

ORPHEUM THEATRE

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.



HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



SOME LIKE IT HOT

JANUARY 7 – 26, 2025

ORPHEUM THEATRE

Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show this season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”



BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

FEBRUARY 12 – MARCH 9, 2025

ORPHEUM THEATRE

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for San Francisco in 2025.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy® winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”



When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.



PARADE

MAY 13 – JUNE 8, 2025

CURRAN THEATER

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.



Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.



PARADE is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

JUNE 3 – 22, 2025

GOLDEN Gate Theatre



Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.



Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.



& JULIET

JULY 1 – 27, 2025

ORPHEUM THEATRE

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.