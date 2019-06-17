Vocalist/Pianist Karrin Allyson Comes to Feinstein's at the Nikko

Five-time Grammy Award-nominated vocalist/pianist Karrin Allyson will make her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut on Friday, August 23 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, August 24 (8 p.m.). Joined by Miro Sprague and Jeff Johnson, the trio will perform original songs from Karrin's new album, "Some of That Sunshine," as well as many other classic jazz standards, Bossa Nova, French chansons, and, of course, the blues. Known for her versatility and soulful style, this energetic and entertaining show is not to be missed! Tickets for Karrin Allyson range in price from $30-$65 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com.



Allyson rose to prominence in the '90s, releasing a string of albums including her debut "I Didn't Know About You" in 1992 and picking up Best Jazz Vocal Album Grammy nominations for 2001's "Ballads: Remembering John Coltrane," 2006's "Footprints," 2007's "Imagina: Songs of Brasil," 2011's "'Round Midnight," and 2015's "Many a New Day: Karrin Allyson Sings Rodgers and Hammerstein."



Born in Great Bend, Kansas, Allyson grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and earned her bachelor's degree in Piano Performance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She spent time in both Kansas City and Minneapolis before making the move to New York City in 2000. Also an accomplished vocal instructor, Allyson travels the world teaching, touring, and playing the major jazz festivals, concert venues, and clubs around the U.S. and overseas.



Allyson's impressive discography culminated last year with the release of "Some of That Sunshine," her first collection of all-original songs. The record unleashes her dexterity as a songwriter and includes tracks that touch on social change and romantic disillusion while maintaining a joyous, bittersweet optimism.



With 15 albums released so far, and more exciting projects in the works, Allyson's range and creativity seems to have no bounds. What unites this wide world of music is Allyson's warmth and depth. She's not just singing a lyric-she's telling you her story. And then that becomes your story. You hear the music from the inside out.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Karrin Allyson, visit: www.karrin.com.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You