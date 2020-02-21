Vitaly's EVENING OF WONDERS Comes to Montalvo

Magic, art, and illusion come to life on stage when Montalvo Arts Center presents Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders. With mind-blowing abilities that include removing participants' faces from their own driver's licenses, master illusionist Vitaly Beckman has mystified fans all over the world. Hailed by The New Yorker as "undoubtedly impressive," Vitaly offers a show that renders more than magic, leaving audience members wondering if nothing is impossible. Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders will be presented 7:30pm, Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($58 Reserved, $65 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders is an interactive show that blends magic, art, and illusions, allowing audiences to watch in fascination as black-and-white sketch drawings turn to three-dimensional color objects, still photographs transform into mini-movies, objects disappear from the hands of one guest only to appear in another's, and time reverses itself as bare broken tree branches visibly repair while sprouting new green leaves. Featuring original illusions that explore the topics of love, loss, and growing old, Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders gives audiences a glimpse of how life could be if there were no limitations.

Russian-born, Israeli-raised Vitaly Beckman discovered his love of magic at age 14. Years later, he left a career in engineering to pursue his early passion and has since played sold-out engagements in Las Vegas, Seattle, Detroit, Toronto, Vancouver, Tel Aviv, and Puerto Montt, Chile. Now based in Vancouver, Vitaly has garnered rave reviews from The Huffington Post, The New Yorker, Broadway World, and has appeared on CBC and The Province, which has crowned him "the master of his own magical domain."



For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





