Video: Lloyd Suh and Jennifer Chang On Berkeley Rep's THE FAR COUNTRY

Watch as Lloyd Suh and Jennifer Chang talk about bringing The Far Country to Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

"To me, The Far Country is about the spirit and perseverance of a community, and both their will to survive and the way in which they find an opportunity literally out of the ashes of a fire in order to thrive in this country" said Director Jennifer Chang.

Following a critically acclaimed debut in New York, The Far Country returns to its roots in a triumphant West Coast premiere. In the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act, Moon Gyet has arrived at San Francisco Bay’s Angel Island Immigration Station with an invented biography and a new name, both given to him by a man who made the same arduous crossing several years earlier. But passage to San Francisco — and the dream of a better life for future generations — commands a very high price. Spanning two countries and three generations, Lloyd Suh’s breathtaking account of immigration, identity, and memory has been called “Artful…an act, loving and sorrowful, of reclamation” by The New York Times.



The cast of The Far Country includes (in alphabetical order) Tommy Bo, Feodor Chin, Andrew Ge, Alex Hsu, Kina Kantor, John Keabler, Whit K. Lee, Tess Lina, Sharon Shao, Jonathan Rhys Williams, and Andrew Wilton.



The creative team for The Far Country includes Lloyd Suh (Playwright), Jennifer Chang (Director), Wilson Chin (Scenic Design), Helen Q. Huang (Costume Design), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang (Sound Design), and Hsuan-Kuang Hsieh (Projection Design).

