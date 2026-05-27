Video: DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY at San Francisco Playhouse

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San Francisco Playhouse has released first look footage of DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY, Kate Hamill's darkly comic feminist reimagining of Bram Stoker's classic, now playing through June 27, 2026 at 450 Post Street in San Francisco's Union Square theatre district.

Directed by Bill English, the production is like no Dracula audiences have seen before, exploring the nature of predators and reinventing the familiar tale of Victorian vampires with postmodern wit and gender-bending theatricality. Theatrius called it "wildly entertaining," while Theatre Eddys praised it as "fantastically imagined, directed, and staged, overflowing with bitingly sharp wit, humor, and irony." BWW described it as "bold, haunting, well-acted, and unusually comic."

The creative team includes Jacquelyn Scott (scenic design and blood specialist), Kathleen Qiu (costumes), Michael Palumbo (lighting), James Ard (sound), Carl Erez (projections), and Christian Cagigal as illusion and effects designer, with Bridgette Loriaux serving as movement director and Dave Maier as fight director.

DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY, REALLY runs 2 hours and 35 minutes with one 10-minute intermission and is recommended for audiences 13 and up. A live audio description and haptic access tour takes place June 14 at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, visit San Francisco Playhouse online or call 415-677-9596.