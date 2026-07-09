RENT, PETER PAN GOES WRONG and More Set for San Francisco Playhouse 2026/2027 Season

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San Francisco Playhouse has announced its 2026–2027 season, a seven-show lineup featuring two world premieres, three musicals, and a mix of Bay Area and San Francisco premieres.

The season opens with the world premiere of R.O.I. (Return on Investment) by resident playwright Aaron Loeb, running August 6–September 5, 2026, at Creativity Theater. Set in Silicon Valley, the drama follows an ambitious venture capitalist whose pursuit of a career-defining deal raises questions about innovation, ambition, and the personal cost of changing the world.

Fall Productions

The season continues with the San Francisco premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, running September 26–November 28, 2026, at 450 Post Street. From the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, the comedy follows the accident-prone Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as it attempts to stage Peter Pan, with predictably disastrous results.

Beginning December 11, 2026, the Playhouse will present Jonathan Larson's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, running through February 6, 2027. Set in New York City's East Village, the landmark musical follows a group of young artists navigating love, friendship, creativity, and the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Winter and Spring Productions

The San Francisco premiere of Lizard Boy, with book, music, and lyrics by Justin Huertas, runs February 19–April 3, 2027. The indie-rock musical follows Trevor, whose childhood transformation leaves him hiding from the world until an unexpected first date forces him to confront his fears and embrace his identity.

Also running at Creativity Theater is the world premiere of Perfect Daughter by Chloé Hung, playing February 25–April 3, 2027. The sci-fi drama centers on a father attempting to build the perfect AI daughter, only to discover that each new version becomes increasingly independent and complex.

The season continues with the Bay Area premiere of Life of Pi, adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti from Yann Martel's bestselling novel, running April 16–June 19, 2027. The acclaimed stage adaptation tells the story of Pi Patel, a teenage boy stranded in the Pacific Ocean alongside a Bengal tiger in a visually inventive tale of survival, faith, and imagination.

Season Concludes With Sweeney Todd

The season concludes with Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd, running July 2–September 11, 2027. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the dark musical thriller follows the vengeful barber of Fleet Street as his obsession with revenge leads to devastating consequences.

Subscriptions for the 2026–2027 season are on sale now, with flexible package options available. Individual tickets are also available for all seven productions.

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