VIDEO: First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Get a first look at Hershey Felder as he illuminates the life and music of George Gershwin, the legendary tunesmith whose work shaped a distinctly American style of music with such iconic works such as “A Rhapsody in Blue,” “I Got Rhythm,” “’S Wonderful,” and many more.

In time to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gershwin’s opus “A Rhapsody in Blue” (which premiered February 12, 1924), internationally acclaimed actor, pianist, and filmmaker Hershey Felder returns to TheatreWorks in this tour de force solo performance that has captivated audiences around the world, including on Broadway, in London’s West End, and more. Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone, to be presented February 7-11, 2024, illuminates the life and music of the legendary tunesmith who shaped a distinctly American style of music.

Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone shares the composer's story, including his prolific partnership with his brother, lyricist Ira Gershwin, incorporating beloved songs from the popular hits “Fascinating Rhythm,” “I Got Rhythm,” “’S Wonderful,” and “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” to excerpts from his ground-breaking musicals Porgy and Bess and An American In Paris, as well as a complete performance of Gershwin’s opus “A Rhapsody In Blue.” George Gershwin was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn and composed his first hit at age 21. All told, George Gershwin wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage and screen, as well as works for the opera house and the symphony orchestra. Gershwin died of an undiagnosed brain tumor in 1937, at the age of 38, leaving behind a legion of bereft fans and an astonishing legacy of enduring music that has never dimmed in popularity.

Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, with a book by Hershey Felder. The production is directed by Joel Zwick with associate direction by Trevor Hay.

Felder has become an enormous favorite among South Bay Area audiences through his appearances at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, where his stage productions have smashed box office records, including engagements of his wildly popular shows including Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris, the regional premieres of Our Great Tchaikovsky and Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, and the World Premieres of Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A PARIS LOVE STORY and Hershey Felder: Beethoven. Just as in demand have been Felder’s Great American Songbook Sing-Alongs, occasionally staged during his runs at TheatreWorks, all of which sold out immediately.

For tickets (starting at $37) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.



