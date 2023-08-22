UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of HIGH FIDELITY Comes to San Francisco

The event is on Thursday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m.
POPULAR
BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of High Fidelity, the next installment in BroadwaySF’s Unscripted series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling, live on stage. UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of High Fidelity will take place on Thursday, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.).
Tickets (starting at $60) for UNSCRIPTED: An Evening with John Cusack + Screening of High Fidelity go on-sale to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. at broadwaysf.com. A limited number of VIP premium tickets will be available and include a post-show meet-and-greet.
Experience the ultimate "High Fidelity" evening at the Curran, featuring a special screening of the iconic film starring John Cusack, followed by an engaging post-show conversation with the star himself. Dive into the world of music and self-discovery as Cusack shares insights and a behind-the-scenes look into his Golden Globe-nominated role, and takes audience questions. Discover rare vinyl gems before and after the show with Noisepop-curated local vendor booths, and connect with fellow music enthusiasts—all in the heart of this unique event that combines cinema, conversation, and community.
"High Fidelity" is a classic rom-com based on the novel written by Nick Hornby, debuting in 2000. Cusack plays the main character Rob Gordon, a record store owner and obsessive list-maker. Talking to the camera, rattling off his top five lists, Cusack’s character made every music nerd and vinyl junky feel like there had finally been a romance movie made for them.
Videos
|Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Bay Phil Presents Broadway’s Best
Chabot College Performing Arts Center (10/01-10/01)
|Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
|Nollywood Dreams
San Francisco Playhouse (9/28-11/04)
|Hey Look! It's Michael & Mardie!
Feinstein's at the Nikko (9/07-9/07)
|WMB by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
|Breakdown
San Francisco Mime Troupe (7/01-9/04)
|Disenchanted!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/12-11/05)
|The Three Feathers
Lesher Center for the Arts (9/08-9/10)
|Born With Teeth
Aurora Theatre Company (9/01-10/01)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You