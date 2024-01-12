UNPACKING IN P'TOWN Comes to New Conservatory Theatre Center in March

Performances run March 1 – 31, 2024.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Photo 2 Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
Immersive Hit Show THE SPEAKEASY To Reopen In A Limited Run, April 4 – June 23 Photo 3 Immersive Hit Show THE SPEAKEASY To Reopen In A Limited Run, April 4 – June 23
Video: Amber Ruffin Talks THE WIZ's Impact and Wanting to Pay It Back Photo 4 Video: Amber Ruffin Talks THE WIZ's Impact and Wanting to Pay It Back

UNPACKING IN P'TOWN Comes to New Conservatory Theatre Center in March

In March, New Conservatory Theatre Center will welcome the return of double Lambda Literary Award-winning playwright Jewelle Gomez with Unpacking in P’town.  A final chapter in her decade-long Words and Music Trilogy, this warm-hearted world premiere commission is directed by Kimberly Ridgeway.

Every summer, former vaudevillians Buster, Lydia, Minty, and Scottie reunite in Provincetown to drink, dance, and forget about the real world. But this year is different. It’s 1959, the fight for Civil Rights is heating up, and a restlessness hangs heavy in the humid air. In between the reminiscing, this chosen family is forced to face changes they’ve been hiding from for so long. Both a nostalgic remembrance of shared history and a battle cry for the future, Unpacking in P’town is a portrait of the queer artists of color who paved the way for others to live out loud.

Playing March 1 – 31, 2024, the Opening Night for Unpacking in P’town is Saturday, March 9 at 8pm. Wednesday and Thursday evening performances will have an early showtime of 7:30pm.  Tickets are $25–65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, March 1-8, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office. An enhanced safety performance with additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Thursday, March 14. 

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

  • Low-cost Previews: Friday, Mar 1 - Friday, Mar 8, 2024

  • Opening Night will take place on Saturday, Mar 9, 2024 at 8pm

  • Enhanced Safety Performance with limited capacity seating and additional COVID safety precautions will take place on Thursday, Mar 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

  • Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, Mar 17 at 2pm

  • Additional special events to be announced!

Jewelle Gomez (Playwright, Cabo Verdean/Ioway/Wampanoag, pronouns: she/her) is a novelist, poet, and playwright. She is the author of seven books including the double Lambda Literary Award-winning, Black lesbian vampire novel, The Gilda Stories. Waiting for Giovanni, her play about James Baldwin, and Leaving the Blues, about Alberta Hunter, were commissioned and premiered at NCTC. She has written for numerous publications including The Village Voice, MS Magazine, The Advocate, San Francisco Chronicle, and Black Scholar.

Kimberly Ridgeway (Director, pronouns: she/her) is a director, actor, playwright, and producer. Kimberly has directed projects locally for Altarena Playhouse, African American Shakespeare Company, Contra Costa Civic Theatre, Dragon Productions Theatre Company, Ubuntu Theatre Project, Bay Area Performing Arts Collective, Bay Area Drama Company, SF Playhouse, Town Hall Theatre, Playwrights Center of San Francisco, SF Playground, Theatre Rhinoceros, 3Girls Theatre and TheatreFirst. She has also directed projects for Three Willows Theatre (TX), National Black Theatre (NY), and Spokane Civic Theatre (WA). Kimberly wrote, produced and directed the full-length stage plays Prospect Place, Heavy Burdens, No More Secrets, The Confession, The Gigolo Chronicles, and The Drowning Pool.  Some of Kimberly’s notable acting roles include The Revolutionists, The Piano Lesson, Colman Domingo’s DOT, and her award-winning portrayal of Camae in Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop. Kim can be found on Instagram @khaoss15 and on New Play Exchange.

The cast of Unpacking in P’town includes Awele (ah WAY lay) (Lydia), Stephen Kanaski (Anando), Desiree Rogers (Minty), Matt Weimer (Scottie), and ShawnJ West (Buster). Desiree Rogers appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. The creative team includes dramaturgy by Arturo Catricala, lighting design by Stephanie Anne Johnson, set and props design by Thomas O'Brien, sound design by Lana Palmer, and stage management by Emilio Racinez.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco’s premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts, and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
SF SKETCHFEST Kicks Off Next Week With Eric Idle, 200+ Shows January 18 - February 4 Photo
SF SKETCHFEST Kicks Off Next Week With Eric Idle, 200+ Shows January 18 - February 4

SF Sketchfest kicks off its 21st comedy festival with legend Eric Idle at the Castro Theatre on Thursday, January 18 followed by over 200 shows taking place through February 4 in venues across San Francisco.

2
Central Works Announces 2024 Season: Cautionary Comic Tales - History Repeating Itself Photo
Central Works Announces 2024 Season: Cautionary Comic Tales - History Repeating Itself

Central Works announces their 2024 season, featuring cautionary comic tales that explore the theme of history repeating itself.

3
Michael Tilson Thomas Conducts San Francisco Symphony In Mahlers Symphony No. 5, January 2 Photo
Michael Tilson Thomas Conducts San Francisco Symphony In Mahler's Symphony No. 5, January 25-27

Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas returns to the San Francisco Symphony January 25–27 to conduct his final subscription series program with the Orchestra.

4
Cirque Du Soleil Raises Its Iconic Big Top In San Francisco With KOOZA Photo
Cirque Du Soleil Raises Its Iconic Big Top In San Francisco With KOOZA

Cirque du Soleil raises its iconic Big Top in San Francisco! Experience the awe-inspiring acrobatics and dazzling performances of Cirque du Soleil's latest show in San Francisco. Don't miss out on this thrilling spectacle!

More Hot Stories For You

World Premiere of DIRTY WHITE TESLAS MAKE ME SAD to be Presented by The Magic Theatre and Campo SantoWorld Premiere of DIRTY WHITE TESLAS MAKE ME SAD to be Presented by The Magic Theatre and Campo Santo
UNPACKING IN P'TOWN Comes to New Conservatory Theatre Center in MarchUNPACKING IN P'TOWN Comes to New Conservatory Theatre Center in March
SF SKETCHFEST Kicks Off Next Week With Eric Idle, 200+ Shows January 18 - February 4SF SKETCHFEST Kicks Off Next Week With Eric Idle, 200+ Shows January 18 - February 4
Central Works Announces 2024 Season: Cautionary Comic Tales - History Repeating ItselfCentral Works Announces 2024 Season: Cautionary Comic Tales - History Repeating Itself

Videos

THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival Video
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January Video
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area Video
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody in San Francisco / Bay Area Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody
Club Fugazi (1/20-1/20)Tracker
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra in San Francisco / Bay Area Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
The Canyon – Montclair (2/17-2/17)
Ginuwine in San Francisco / Bay Area Ginuwine
The Canyon - Montclair (2/14-2/14)
Smuin Ballet presents: Smuin Ballet presents: "Celebrating Michael Smuin"
Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA (2/29-3/03)
MANAHATTA in San Francisco / Bay Area MANAHATTA
Aurora Theatre Company (2/09-3/10)
From Page to Stage: A Night of New Musicals in San Francisco / Bay Area From Page to Stage: A Night of New Musicals
Feinstein's at the Nikko (2/03-2/03)
Mean Girls in San Francisco / Bay Area Mean Girls
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (3/19-3/24)
Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers in San Francisco / Bay Area Quest: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers
Center for New Music (1/20-1/20)
Expression: Ism in San Francisco / Bay Area Expression: Ism
Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase in San Francisco / Bay Area Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase
Tommy T's Comedy House (11/14-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You