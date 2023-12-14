TuneIn To Offer Listeners The Ultimate Soundtrack For The Holiday Season With Eight New (And Free) Stations

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, announced its lineup of new holiday stations and programming to brighten up the airways this season. Now available to stream for free across the U.S. and Canada, these new festive stations offer something for everyone with holiday hits from nearly every genre from country and jazz to rock and oldies.

TuneIn Holiday Lineup:

TuneIn is also introducing "A Merry Mariah Christmas," a two-hour program dedicated to spreading the magic of the season through the iconic tunes of the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, as well as some of her favorites. Listeners can enjoy a Mariah merry magic takeover on the Holiday Hits station throughout the day on Dec. 24. The station will also spotlight other fan favorites, like John Legend, Lindsey Stirling and Kaskade, all month long.

For country music fans, The BIG 615 is hosting "A Very Merry BIG 615" holiday special with legendary radio personality Storme Warren every weekend through Dec. 25. Fans can catch all the holiday classics, new hits and even hear holiday memories from their favorite artists. And for 60s music fans, Boss Radio 66 will be airing its holiday special with Host Tom Hanks from Dec. 21 through Dec. 25.

Whether it's the nostalgic melodies of Mariah Carey's classics or merry songs from other renowned artists, TuneIn invites listeners to join us in celebrating the holidays like never before at TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.