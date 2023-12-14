Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

TuneIn To Offer Listeners The Ultimate Soundtrack For The Holiday Season With Eight New (And Free) Stations

TuneIn unveils new holiday-themed stations across different genres and star-studded programming.

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, announced its lineup of new holiday stations and programming to brighten up the airways this season. Now available to stream for free across the U.S. and Canada, these new festive stations offer something for everyone with holiday hits from nearly every genre from country and jazz to rock and oldies.

TuneIn Holiday Lineup:

  • Holiday Hits: A playlist of holiday favorites featuring artists like Mariah Carey, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Wham!, Sia and more.

  • Holiday Standards: A soundtrack of sentimental classical holiday songs performed by legends like Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Tony Bennett.

  • Country Christmas: A seasonal spread of Christmas songs with a country twang from country music stars like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Martina McBride and more.

  • Classical Holiday: A commercial-free selection of symphonic Christmas classics sponsored by Amazon featuring everything from ballet and operatic standbys, like Tchaikovsky's iconic The Nutcracker, to holiday masterworks from all of the greats.

  • Holiday Jazz: Soothing sounds from the jazz legends of yesterday and today, including classic Christmas standards by Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Vince Guaraldi.

  • Navidad Latina: A commercial-free mix sponsored by Amazon featuring holiday hits from stars like Ozuna and Víctor Manuelle, and Christmas classics from legends like José Feliciano, Yuri and Luis Miguel.

  • Kids Christmas: A festive and family-friendly station featuring playful versions of Christmas classics.

  • Rock Holiday: A rockin' radio station for gathering around the Christmas tree with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Paul McCartney, Coldplay and Elton John.

TuneIn is also introducing "A Merry Mariah Christmas," a two-hour program dedicated to spreading the magic of the season through the iconic tunes of the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, as well as some of her favorites. Listeners can enjoy a Mariah merry magic takeover on the Holiday Hits station throughout the day on Dec. 24. The station will also spotlight other fan favorites, like John Legend, Lindsey Stirling and Kaskade, all month long.

For country music fans, The BIG 615 is hosting "A Very Merry BIG 615" holiday special with legendary radio personality Storme Warren every weekend through Dec. 25. Fans can catch all the holiday classics, new hits and even hear holiday memories from their favorite artists. And for 60s music fans, Boss Radio 66 will be airing its holiday special with Host Tom Hanks from Dec. 21 through Dec. 25.

Whether it's the nostalgic melodies of Mariah Carey's classics or merry songs from other renowned artists, TuneIn invites listeners to join us in celebrating the holidays like never before at TuneIn.com.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

