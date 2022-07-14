Transcendence Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD

For the second show in their 2022 season of original outdoor musical revues, Transcendence Theatre Company will present HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD.

Conceived by and under the musical direction of Transcendence veteran Susan Draus, and directed and choreographed by Transcendence alum Alaina Mills, HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD celebrates the music that made audiences fall in love with movies.

"Everyone has a favorite song that reminds them of their favorite movie - whether it's Debra Winger being swept off her feet by Richard Gere in An Officer and a Gentleman, or Kevin Bacon dancing in Footloose, people love the movies!" said Susan Draus. "We want to celebrate all the classics and the music that make them so unforgettable."

Added Alaina Mills, "Music from movies sits within our memories so vividly, and hearing a song from our favorite film takes us back to the excitement of watching it for the first time. We want to bring that excitement to the Transcendence stage so our audiences can relive the magic of their favorite movies all over again."

Public Information: Ticket prices range from $25 to $165 for individual shows. For tickets and more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

More Information: The HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD cast brings the best performers from all over the country to Bay Area audiences and features veteran Transcendence Theatre Company members Bebe Browning (Miss Saigon), Arielle Crosby (Motown the Musical), Carl Draper (Spamalot), Kyle Kemph (The Company Men), Joey Khoury (Cabaret), Amanda Lopez (The Marvelous Wonderettes), and Nathan Andrew Riley (The Lion King). Making their Transcendence debuts are Kyle DuPree (Chicago), Adam Kaokept (Miss Saigon), Whitney Claire Kaufman (Mamma Mia!), Courtney Kristen Liu (The Phantom of the Opera), Kelly MacMillian (Footloose), Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom), and Alyson Snyder (Sister Act).

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD is conceived by Musical Director Susan Draus, with direction and choreography by Alaina Mills. The creative team also includes Alex Hartman (Associate Director/Choreographer), Kyle DuPree (Assistant Choreographer), Alejandro Senior (Associate Musical Director), Alisha Ramos-Epps (Production Manager), Jeffrey Porter (Technical Director), Paul Hudson (Lighting Designer), Nils Erickson (Sound Designer/ Engineer), Brook McCann (Costume Supervisor/Props Coordinator), Jenny Foldenauer (Costume Designer), Sarah E. T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager), and Lily Archambault (Assistant Stage Manager).

Fourteen performers backed by a full band of brass, strings, and percussion, bring new life to a century of the themes that enchanted America and the world. Relive the magic, from the timeless classics to today's top blockbusters, from The Wizard of Oz to The Greatest Showman, from Mancini themes to the movie music of Prince, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Ritchie Valens. This dazzling retrospective will remind you why we love to sing "Let's all go to the movies!"